Vizio’s 2019 TVs get Apple AirPlay and beefed-up hardware
Transcript
For years, Vizio has produced some of our favorite TVs for the money here at CNET.
Here's a look at its lineup for 2019.
One of the biggest additions this year is Apple AirPlay two.
You can now use your iPhone, iPad or Mac computer to control streaming video from apps like YouTube, Netflix and more and even playback music on Vizio TVs.
Videos can play back in 4K and HDR, including Dolby Vision where available.
You can use your phone normally while a tv show or movie plays.
You can search with Siri voice commands on your phone to find videos, or control playback as well.
And thanks to home kit integration, your phone works as a remote control with basic Functions, TV shows and movies aren't the only thing you can airplay, it's easy to put photos from your phone on the big screen, swiping through them, and even creating a slide show.
Visio also demonstrated a multiroom music playback scenario where more than one TV synced to the same song.
And of course, you can mirror the screen using a MacBook for example, just like airplay on an Apple TV.
Note the airplay is not just for Vizio this year.
It's also coming to TVs from other major manufacturers.
Otherwise Vizio Smart TV system hasn't changed much.
It can sync to Android phones via Google Cast and includes the ability to connect to Amazon Alexa and Google Home speakers for voice commands too.
The system integrates Vizio's free tv service with a bunch of ad supported shows ready to stream.
And of course delivers access to the usual selection of apps and services.
In terms of tv hardware, Vizio's line up has a variety of sets with local dimming.
And more than ever boasts quantum docks.
The advantage of local dimming, seen here in these special demo screens, different areas of the screen can be darkened or illuminated according to the needs of the content.
The more LED zones behind the screen, the more precise the dimming, the brighter the picture, and, of course, the higher the price.
The cheapest 4K Vizio in 2019 is the V-Series, available in sizes from 40 to 75-inches and seen here in a 65-inch size.
It offers 16 zones of local dimming, 400 [UNKNOWN] light output, and Visio's now standard 4K resolution with HDR10 and Dolby Vision.
Next up is the M Series Quantum, which unlike the 2018 M Series, now includes Quantum dots for improved color.
They range from 43 to 65 inches, and have up to 90 zones of local dimming and 600 minutes peak light output.
Then there's the P series Quantum.
The 2019 version keeps quantum dots and improves on the M series with 1,200 minutes of brightness, 120 hertz refresh rate, and up to 240 dimming zones.
It comes in 65 and 75 inch sizes.
The best 2019 VIZIO is the P series Quantum X. Available in 65 and 75 inch sizes.
It hits a searing 2900 NITs peak brightness, and its 384 Denning zones on the 65 inch size, and 480 on the 75 inch.
Vizio makes the lofty claims of black levels that rival OLED, we'll see.
Vizio also showed five new soundbars.
For the speakers include a 36 inch wide bar and they offer features from press around only with compact subs all the way up to an Atmos bar with front and rear height speakers.
The lineup is now completed by the company's smallest sound bar, bargain priced sp 2020n.
And that's a look at the new TVs and sound bars from Vizio Check back at CNet for more details.
[MUSIC]