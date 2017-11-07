HolidayBuyer's Guide
Vizio M-Series is the best midrange TV value

At just $1,000 for the 65-inch size, and with picture quality better than many more expensive sets, this is our favorite non-OLED television.
You could pay more for an LCD TV with an excellent picture but why? This is the VIZIO M SERIES, it's affordable for a 65 inch TV at about $1000 right now. And the other size in the series are equally easy on the wallet. For minimal cash, the M maxes out on picture quality. No, you won't find cutting-edge styling here. The M series is pretty generic-looking, with a dark frame around the image, relatively chunky panel, and those little metal legs that look kinda cheap, like thick wire hangers. At least they make a good excuse to wall mount. Vizio's menu design lags behind the competition too, with minimal apps and no customization. You can use its Chromecast built-in feature, however, to easily control streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, HBO NOW, and more from your phone. And if you happen to own a Google Home speaker, you can use it to control the TV with your voice on some apps, such as YouTube TV subscription service. Okay, Google, play CBS. Okay, playing CBS From YouTube TV on CNET. The main feature extras on the M, however, relate to image quality. This is one of the cheapest TVs compatible with Dolby Vision HDR as well as HDR 10. Formats that deliver the best home video pictures available today. And local dimming which maximizes contrast by selectively illuminating different areas of the screen really helps HVR shine. In my side by side test the M series outperformed some TVs costing a lot more. It's black bubbles were deep and its colors were accurate providing a rich picture even in demanding home theater environments. It's not the brightest TV in its class but its still fine for just about any bright room. And its 4K HDR images took full advantage of the format. You get a significantly better picture with the M series, and have to spend a lot more on something like an OLED TV, but for many people that's just not realistic. If you're on a budget, and prize picture quality over design and fancy extras, Vizio M series is for you. [MUSIC]

