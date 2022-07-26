Vizio M-Elevate Soundbar Review
3:51
Watch Now

Vizio M-Elevate Soundbar Review

Audio
Speaker 1: Today, I'll be looking at the VI M elevate Doby at soundbar or elevate for short it's. Now the second, most expensive soundbar in the company's line, but is it any good? So once upon a time, I used to play in a band and we did a recording session with an engineer who had a thing called [00:00:30] a hit box. It was a little box with a red light on it, and he would take that to recording sessions and put that in front of the band. And if they were a bit unsure about what was happening, he'd point to the box and say, look, it's a hit. Speaker 1: This was way before the days of AI and it wasn't doing anything special. It was just detecting a signal and showing it. And that in essence is what the aim elevate does. It's a hit box w app must soundbar cost a fair bit more than standard versions, but most of them will never tell you when you're [00:01:00] listening to Atmos, I receivers, you might get a light, but it's pretty small with the M elevate. That's not a problem. Play a show on Netflix or a blue Ray in Atmos and these purple ears pop straight out. It's a pretty nifty feature. And it stems from the original elevate, which came out in 2020. That sound bar featured the unique ability to physically change the hype drivers to fronts. When you weren't listening to Doby Atmos content, and it worked very well while the ends of the me elevate also revolved. They don't work in the [00:01:30] same way. Speaker 1: This is a full surround soundbar with front Heights and a wireless subwoofer. These rear speakers aren't wireless though. They connect to the subwoofer by these very skinny cables. While the elevate has a fetching metallic skin that cut down me, elevate has a simpler cloth over plastic construction. It's relatively attractive, however, and should blend in with most living spaces. All of the control and set up for the sound by is via the remote that the screen is small and the response time can be [00:02:00] a little slow. However, some of the latest VI TVs will now allow you to control the soundbar via an onscreen display, and this should make it much easier to use the step down M 5 1 2 is my most recommended soundbar at $500. So why would you pay hundreds more for the Meade? Firstly, sound quality. The sound bar on the sub for are bigger and they can push out more air. What this means in practice is that the performance is more natural and the new sub can go much lower. The blend between the sub and the bar is [00:02:30] superb. And both music and movies sound dramatic and cohesive. When you're listening to the system, it simply disappears the sound doesn't come from the tube in front of the TV, but seemingly from all around you, I compared the me elevate to the cheaper M 5 1 2 a and found that the $500 sound bar actually sounded better, especially with Doby Atmos content, Speaker 1: The ate struggled to fill the room in the same way, and this could be down to those height drivers. They look pretty, but they don't seem to work as well. Speaker 1: [00:03:00] Connections include H D M I E a C as well as an H D M I N, plus optical and Bluetooth. Unlike the competitive Sonos arc or the elevate itself, the step down doesn't include multiroom streaming. However, it does have the ability to connect a $50 echo dot. So you do have voice control as well as wifi music though. There's undoubtedly some differences between the M 5 1 20 a and the me elevate under the hood to the naked eye. The biggest difference is really this revolving [00:03:30] light. Is it worth $300 while it ate? Sounds good and looks cool. Save yourself some money and get the M 5 1 28. Instead, this Isty end briefer cnet.com for more information, check the links below. Thanks for watching.

Up Next

Google Pixel 6A Review: Google's Best Budget Phone Yet
pixel6a-00-00-37-08-still002

Up Next

Google Pixel 6A Review: Google's Best Budget Phone Yet

Vizio Parks a Literal Busload of New TV Tech on Our Doorstep
vizio-seq-00-06-04-15-still003

Vizio Parks a Literal Busload of New TV Tech on Our Doorstep

Nothing Phone 1 Is a Superb, Affordable Phone
1t4a4973-edit

Nothing Phone 1 Is a Superb, Affordable Phone

MacBook Air M2: Apple Makes Big Changes to This Tiny Laptop
screenshot-2022-07-13-at-21-51-48-copy.png

MacBook Air M2: Apple Makes Big Changes to This Tiny Laptop

Fun Amazon Finds Under $50 (July 2022)
amazonjuly2022-master-00-11-19-15-still001

Fun Amazon Finds Under $50 (July 2022)

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Video Review
surface-go-22

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Video Review

MacBook Pro M2: Apple's New Chip Put to the Test
p1099021-mov-03-56-58-06-still001

MacBook Pro M2: Apple's New Chip Put to the Test

RedMagic 7 Gaming Phone Review: Superfast Charging, Blisteringly Smooth Screen
redmagic-00-00-27-10-still001

RedMagic 7 Gaming Phone Review: Superfast Charging, Blisteringly Smooth Screen

WatchOS 9: The Best Apple Watch Features Coming This Fall
apple-watch-os-seq-apple-broll-00-12-21-27-still001

WatchOS 9: The Best Apple Watch Features Coming This Fall

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Vizio M-Elevate Soundbar Review
p1099426-mov-09-31-42-49-still001

Vizio M-Elevate Soundbar Review

MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Air M1: Worth the Extra $200
p1088367-mov-04-50-21-21-still001.png

MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Air M1: Worth the Extra $200

Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers in 2022
waterproof-bluetooth-speakers-fb-cut-00-13-47-09-still001

Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers in 2022

Best Air Fryers: Cheap vs. Expensive
220630-yt-cheap-vs-expensive-air-fryer-2

Best Air Fryers: Cheap vs. Expensive

US Road Fatalities Spike After Years of Progress
euro-ncap-pedestrian-safety-euro-ncap-mp4-00-01-29-17-still001

US Road Fatalities Spike After Years of Progress

I'm Self-Employed. How to Afford Maternity Leave? Plus: 529 Plans and 401(k) Rollovers
farnoosh-clean

I'm Self-Employed. How to Afford Maternity Leave? Plus: 529 Plans and 401(k) Rollovers

Most Popular All most popular

MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Air M1: Worth the Extra $200
p1088367-mov-04-50-21-21-still001.png

MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Air M1: Worth the Extra $200

This Skateboarding, Slacklining Robot Is Part Humanoid, Part Drone
skateboarding-robot-seq-00-07-54-15-still001

This Skateboarding, Slacklining Robot Is Part Humanoid, Part Drone

SpyraTwo hands-on: The ultimate water gun
spyratwo-2

SpyraTwo hands-on: The ultimate water gun

Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE: The Cameras Are Surprisingly Different
pixelvsiphone-camcompare-screengrab3

Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE: The Cameras Are Surprisingly Different

Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers in 2022
waterproof-bluetooth-speakers-fb-cut-00-13-47-09-still001

Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers in 2022

Aptera Electric Car: A Solar-Powered EV (We actually drove it!)
aptera-4

Aptera Electric Car: A Solar-Powered EV (We actually drove it!)

Latest Products All latest products

What You Should Know About the Nothing Phone 1
nothingphone1-cms

What You Should Know About the Nothing Phone 1

New WatchOS 9 Features Coming Soon to Apple Watch
p1050672

New WatchOS 9 Features Coming Soon to Apple Watch

PlayStation Plus: Picking the Best Tier
p1099227-mov-06-55-54-22-still003

PlayStation Plus: Picking the Best Tier

E Ink Tablets: Everything You Need to Know
eink-website

E Ink Tablets: Everything You Need to Know

Moto G 5G Review: A $400 Phone That May Have Everything You Need
clip0001-00-00-25-15-still001

Moto G 5G Review: A $400 Phone That May Have Everything You Need

Hands-On: We Got to Try the Sony Xperia 1 IV and Its Zoom Lens
xperiafinalpicsite

Hands-On: We Got to Try the Sony Xperia 1 IV and Its Zoom Lens

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022
budgetlaptops-00-08-35-15-still001

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use
googlepay-inhand

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use

Clean Your AirPods and EarPods Without Damaging Them
yt-howto-clean-airpods-v3

Clean Your AirPods and EarPods Without Damaging Them