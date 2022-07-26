Vizio M-Elevate Soundbar Review 3:51 Watch Now

Vizio M-Elevate Soundbar Review

Jul 26 2022 Audio

Speaker 1: Today, I'll be looking at the VI M elevate Doby at soundbar or elevate for short it's. Now the second, most expensive soundbar in the company's line, but is it any good? So once upon a time, I used to play in a band and we did a recording session with an engineer who had a thing called [00:00:30] a hit box. It was a little box with a red light on it, and he would take that to recording sessions and put that in front of the band. And if they were a bit unsure about what was happening, he'd point to the box and say, look, it's a hit. Speaker 1: This was way before the days of AI and it wasn't doing anything special. It was just detecting a signal and showing it. And that in essence is what the aim elevate does. It's a hit box w app must soundbar cost a fair bit more than standard versions, but most of them will never tell you when you're [00:01:00] listening to Atmos, I receivers, you might get a light, but it's pretty small with the M elevate. That's not a problem. Play a show on Netflix or a blue Ray in Atmos and these purple ears pop straight out. It's a pretty nifty feature. And it stems from the original elevate, which came out in 2020. That sound bar featured the unique ability to physically change the hype drivers to fronts. When you weren't listening to Doby Atmos content, and it worked very well while the ends of the me elevate also revolved. They don't work in the [00:01:30] same way. Speaker 1: This is a full surround soundbar with front Heights and a wireless subwoofer. These rear speakers aren't wireless though. They connect to the subwoofer by these very skinny cables. While the elevate has a fetching metallic skin that cut down me, elevate has a simpler cloth over plastic construction. It's relatively attractive, however, and should blend in with most living spaces. All of the control and set up for the sound by is via the remote that the screen is small and the response time can be [00:02:00] a little slow. However, some of the latest VI TVs will now allow you to control the soundbar via an onscreen display, and this should make it much easier to use the step down M 5 1 2 is my most recommended soundbar at $500. So why would you pay hundreds more for the Meade? Firstly, sound quality. The sound bar on the sub for are bigger and they can push out more air. What this means in practice is that the performance is more natural and the new sub can go much lower. The blend between the sub and the bar is [00:02:30] superb. And both music and movies sound dramatic and cohesive. When you're listening to the system, it simply disappears the sound doesn't come from the tube in front of the TV, but seemingly from all around you, I compared the me elevate to the cheaper M 5 1 2 a and found that the $500 sound bar actually sounded better, especially with Doby Atmos content, Speaker 1: The ate struggled to fill the room in the same way, and this could be down to those height drivers. They look pretty, but they don't seem to work as well. Speaker 1: [00:03:00] Connections include H D M I E a C as well as an H D M I N, plus optical and Bluetooth. Unlike the competitive Sonos arc or the elevate itself, the step down doesn't include multiroom streaming. However, it does have the ability to connect a $50 echo dot. So you do have voice control as well as wifi music though. There's undoubtedly some differences between the M 5 1 20 a and the me elevate under the hood to the naked eye. The biggest difference is really this revolving [00:03:30] light. Is it worth $300 while it ate? Sounds good and looks cool. Save yourself some money and get the M 5 1 28. Instead, this Isty end briefer cnet.com for more information, check the links below. Thanks for watching.