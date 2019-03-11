CNET First Look

Vivo's Apex 2019 concept is what phones will be in the future

Transcript
[MUSIC] This is Vivo Apex 2019, a concept phone from the Chinese phone manufacturer. It features absolutely no buttons, or ports, and it's basically a slab of beautiful glass [MUSIC] Coolest feature however, is that the entire 6.39" AMOLED display is one giant fingerprint sensor. This means you can tap anywhere on the display to unlock the phone. You can also tap on an app to unlock the phone and go straight into it. Vivo says you can also use two fingers to authentically form more secure access. The phone also features a mag pod, which is a magnetic, 18-watt charger that also facilitates data transfer. [MUSIC] The phone runs Android P but with Vivo's Funtouch OS skin on top. Which honestly isn't my favorite skin. [MUSIC] Located at the bottom of the screen is a tiny slit for the microphone and you can barely make it out. The Apex has a 30 mega pixel wide angle and a 12 mega pixel dual rear cameras. And legal says that the focus isn't on the cameras, so don't expect any special tricks there. [MUSIC] As [UNKNOWN] it's just APEX. Now because this is a concept phone, you won't be able to get your hands on one. But, expect a text in the APEX [UNKNOWN] future [UNKNOWN] Vivo phones. [MUSIC] This is [UNKNOWN] Hong Kong for CNet. [MUSIC]
