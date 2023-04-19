Vive XR Elite: Is This the Start of VR Glasses? 7:21 Watch Now

Vive XR Elite: Is This the Start of VR Glasses?

Apr 19, 2023 VR/AR Productivity

Speaker 1: When I think about the future of VR and ar, I think about glasses and with Apple's headset apparently coming out around the corner and aiming to be smaller, what sort of devices should we expect? While HTCs headset kind of points a little bit in that direction, when I got the HTC Vibe XR Elite and unboxed it at home, it came in this little drawstring bag. I tried this at cs, but taking it out and finding what is a foldable pair of VR glasses feels [00:00:30] pretty awesome and magical. I mean, these look really small compared to most VR headsets and something that you could actually take in your bag. Could it really be that device? Well, it's a little too good to be true because the Vibe XR Elite does require some other accessories for you to use it. Speaker 1: The Vibe XR Elite is an over a thousand dollars headset that is competing with the MedQuest Pro in a territory that most people don't wanna [00:01:00] spend for in a VR headset. This is a lot more expensive than a Quest two and Meta Quest three that's coming in the fall most likely is probably going to cost more like $500, whereas this is $1,100 and the MedQuest Pro is a thousand dollars. Apple's headset could be more expensive than that and probably the prices are gonna keep going up because the way that these are being shrunken down with all that technology inside, that doesn't come cheap. But the VI XR Elite is trying to bridge the gap to where VR [00:01:30] and AR might start feeling more glasses like, like I said, this does fold down, but this doesn't have its own battery inside. You would need to plug it in with u s BBC and connected to a battery pack in order to use it in a size this small or plug it right into a laptop. Speaker 1: The other thing is that this foam eye piece and these, and these, uh, design here, it doesn't fit over regular glasses. In fact, when I tried it at ces, it didn't work at all, and I still can't put these over my glasses. But if you have a prescription [00:02:00] that goes up to minus six, this actually does have a prescription dial that adjusts. That's a cool idea as long as you have a prescription that supports it. If you don't, then you're gonna be in trouble. Good thing is HTC actually sent me an early version of a bracket that fits on this that will allow it to fit over my glasses. These magnetic foam pieces come off and the other piece goes on and I can put it on and basically look around like a heavy floating pair of goggles on my face. Speaker 1: [00:02:30] So now in this form with the battery attached, it's bigger, right? But it's a smaller version of the Quest Pro, something like that. And now I can actually loosen this and, and gently put this on my face, rest it on my forehead, tighten it, and basically feels like it's hovering over glasses a little [00:03:00] bit, a little bit close to my glasses, but fine. And it's almost like a pair of, uh, VR bifocals. You know, I can see the bottom, uh, of the world and I can see everything around me, but I can also see VR hovering in front of me kind of in this like, you know, as if it's being framed in a pair of lenses. That's kind of the same feeling that the Quest Pro has, but there's even more exposed space around this. The idea is that still work also for mixed reality. Speaker 1: Similar to the Quest Pro, the VI XR Elite has passed through [00:03:30] cameras that look at the world with color video and will show an extension of basically what you're seeing there, but could float VR objects into that world, basically looking like ar except it's mixed reality, where it's putting VR objects into this video past the mode. That's exactly the type of thing that Apple's expected to have and that the Quest priority has. The optics on this, uh, felt a little distorted to me at times, but I got used to it. And the display resolution is crisp. It's about as crisp as the Quest Pro. [00:04:00] Um, it looks more than good enough to read things and look at VR and it's using the same XR two chip that's in the Quest Pro and the Quest two. So it's that same territory of processor and performance. By the way, I can actually use my hands here and use hand tracking and control things with my hands, but you probably would want to use these controllers for just about everything else. Speaker 1: That means a lot of gear. So if you're gonna be carrying this around with you, at least the [00:04:30] good news is that this can pack flat, it can detach, and it's kinda like a deconstructed VR headset. You could put this in a bag and take it with you. That's different than the Quest Pro, which has all the pieces, you know, solidified in there and you can't pull them apart. I like the modular feel here, although got a little worried about how I snapped these on and worried that maybe over time something might break it, uh, freaked me out how this got a little flexy here. Um, I do appreciate that it's very small. The thing that's not so small, these controllers, [00:05:00] these controllers are big. These are, you know, existing vibe controllers that they used for the focus three that they just included with the XR e compared to the Meta Quests Pro controllers, those are a lot smaller and also denser. Speaker 1: They also have the ability to track everything with their own built-in cameras. I wish that these controllers had gotten smaller to match the compact nature of the headset because if you're taking this around with you, I'd like to put it to a really small bag. There's no included bag with the XR Elite that I've been looking at so [00:05:30] far except for that little drawstring one. So you could protect the glasses, but then you'd have to bring all these other bits and gears and cables with you if you want to travel. You know, it could fit into a backpack, but it, it's a lot of little bits and pieces sitting next to a Quest Pro with all of the stuff attached, you can see these definitely look like similar types of devices and I would call these mixed reality VR headsets. Ones that are capable of blending the real world in the virtual with what could be a growing number of apps. Speaker 1: And I think that's exactly the territory that Apple's [00:06:00] going to be entering and that a lot of other companies are going to be entering. The question though is how fast will those mixed reality apps arrive? Because right now for both the Quest Pro and the VI XR Elite, there really aren't that many. A lot of it is vr and so your mileage is really gonna vary as to why you would buy these particular pieces of hardware versus using what you've already got or waiting for what comes next. This is where the technology feels like it's in a transition period, kind of like before the iPhone. Whereas before VR headsets [00:06:30] all kind of look like the Quest two or the Oculus Rift. Now they look like they're kind of flexing into something else. And this wild modular design shows that people are trying to aim for something else. Speaker 1: And it may take a number of years before everyone gets it right. You might wanna wait and see where it all shakes out and see how these things pair with your phones better. Because right now these really don't connect with phones all that fantastically. They can to some degree, especially Android phones and they can connect with PCs, but we [00:07:00] haven't reached that super smooth peripheral type of thing that I'm dreaming of that will hopefully come in the future and you gotta get smaller than these controllers. So that's my thought so far about the Vibe XR Elite compared to the Meta Quests Pro and we're only in April. There's gonna be a lot more VR hardware and AR hardware to come. Thanks for watching.