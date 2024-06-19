Viture Pro XR Review: a great upgrade to one of my favorite display glasses. 6:01 Watch Now

Viture Pro XR Review: a great upgrade to one of my favorite display glasses.

Jun 19, 2024

Speaker 1: These are the V two PRO XR glasses, and I've been using them for the last few weeks. They're display glasses that connect to various devices via USBC or with a few extra dongles. Anything with HDMI support, this includes game consoles, laptops, phones, and more. They give your device a much bigger monitor while on the go when bringing a large display with you isn't ideal. I reviewed the original V two one XR glasses last year, so I'm going to tell you what's new with the pros and how they compare to some of the other display glasses I've tried out. Let me quickly [00:00:30] address our capture limitations. There is no way to directly capture what I'm seeing when wearing these glasses to help you get a better sense of what I'll be talking about. We've set up a GoPro as close to the glasses as we can in an attempt to capture more real life visuals. Speaker 1: I travel a lot and take road trips often, and I absolutely love bringing a pair of these glasses along with me. They let me play my steam deck or Nintendo switch on a much larger screen. I can watch movies for my phone while being more immersed in the media. The image is also sharp enough for text to be easily legible so I can use them with my MacBook [00:01:00] if I want to get some work done. The Vitu Pros feature 2 10 80 P micro OLED displays one for each eye. All the computing is done in this large brim at the top. The image is shot downward toward this angled lens then directed forward for you to see. This means the display isn't actually filling your entire view, but just what's inside this section of it. There are two dials above each lens that allows you to adjust the focus for each eye individually. Speaker 1: Something I love that I've only seen in Vito's glasses compared to the previous model, the Vitor one, the pros display has increased from 120 [00:01:30] to 135 inches. As far as that, what means to my eyes, the VOUR one screen looks about this large to me. While the pros looks this large, the refresh rate has been doubled from 60 to 120 hertz and the brightness has increased from 1800 knits to 4,000, and it is a noticeable improvement. This screen is extremely nice to look at and super clear in any setting, indoor and out. In fact, I wrote a lot of this video script while wearing them and I'm actually reading that script right now. The [00:02:00] Vitor ones weigh 78 grams while the pros weigh 77. Along the side of the glasses, you'll find two connected buttons that can adjust either the brightness of the display or the volume of the media. Speaker 1: This third button is really cool because it turns on and off the electrochromic film. This causes the glasses to seamlessly change the opacity of the lens. This greatly darkens the background and allows you to see the display much more easily when facing a bright light or if you're outdoors. Previously, you needed to use a plastic cover that the tour sells separately for $9 if you wanted to block out external [00:02:30] light to this degree, they do still sell that cover, and I'm showing off this limited edition design they sent me because it looks so fun, but you really don't need it anymore with the film's upgrade. Let's talk about comfort. The glasses come with four different nose pads, including this kind of empty one, which is actually what I ended up using the most. This is because the display is a bit too low for the way my eyes and nose line up. Unfortunately, it's also the least comfortable option for me, but it provides the best visuals. The X reel air display glasses that I've talked about Speaker 2: Before, and I'll drop a link to that [00:03:00] video if you're interested, have three degrees of tilt to their lenses, which I really like since it allows for different viewing angles and different head shapes. I wish Vitor had the same feature since I find myself constantly wishing these glasses were tilted. Just a little bit more back. The next comfort feature worth talking about is have the arms sit against the side of my head. They're not uncomfortable, but the X reel Air Pros that I previously talked about introduced bendable arms to their glasses that were super nice to wear, and I miss them when using the vour pros. With that said, I much prefer the cable [00:03:30] port on Vour over X reels. VOUR has this magnetic function that can easily be hooked to the cable without even looking at it. X reel has a standard USBC port that isn't as seamless to use. Speaker 2: Now, there are a couple of accessories that Vour sent along with these glasses that I want to call out. The first is their new 13,000 milliamp hour battery pro dock. I love this accessory and feel like it's a must get if you're interested in these glasses. The glasses on their own can only connect to USBC devices, but the DOC expands that functionality to HDMI devices. [00:04:00] If you're like me and want to use this primarily for gaming, this is something you'll want to pay attention to. You simply connect your Xbox or PlayStation via HDMI to the doc. Then you can connect your glasses to it to view your games. You can even connect a second pair of glasses to the dock and play multiplayer with someone. In addition, this dock also lets you connect a Nintendo switch to it via USBC since the switch doesn't support display out on its own. Speaker 2: Vitor sells this plastic clip for $19 to hold the dock to the switch for more portability when in use, the dock needs to be [00:04:30] charged, but it doubles as a USB battery for your phone switch, steam deck, et cetera, and if you're taking these glasses traveling, you are probably planning to pack a USB battery. Anyway, the dock runs for $129. The last accessory VI tour sent along as a Bluetooth controller. This is a partnership with eight Bit Dough who are known for making high quality controllers and video game accessories. This controller looks and feels almost identical to the switches pro controller. It feels solid. The deep pad feels great, and the analog sticks are smooth. I think this is a totally serviceable controller. [00:05:00] I also really like the translucent design and orange accents, especially since it matches my limited edition ole steam deck. Using a Bluetooth controller along with these glasses is a great idea. Speaker 2: One of my favorite use cases is connecting the glasses to my steam deck, moving it off to the side, laying down and using a separate controller so I can comfortably play games with my screen displayed up above me. The Vour XA bit. Dough, ultimate C Bluetooth controller is on sale for $39, which is actually quite cheap compared to first party controller prices. The Vour Pro Glasses retail for $459, [00:05:30] which is actually just $20 more than their previous model, the VOUR one, but you're getting several worthwhile upgrades if you're interested in the dock, the controller and the glasses, they have the Vour Pro collection for 588. I recommend getting the glasses and the dock at the very least, and those together would be the same price. So do yourself a favor and get the bundle scoring yourself, the controller for free basically. But what do you think of display glasses? Are these something you could see fitting into your gaming or PC setup, or is there another brand that I should check out? Let me know in the comments [00:06:00] and thanks for watching.