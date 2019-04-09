View your visitors with August's redesigned buzzer
The 230 dollar view door bell camera is quit a bit different than august previous buzzers.
The 1st think you'll notice, is it design.
Yea, it look nice in general, but the main departure from past august doorbell is it rectangular rather than square shape.
This update is critical, because it makes the view a lot slimmer And much easier to fit on a standard size door frame.
The whole battery thing makes the eugust few easier to install since you ain't dealing with electrical wiring.
You might need to drill a couple of holes to mount the base plate to the install spot that you've chosen, but that's about it.
The App setup is fairly straightforward too.
Login, select setup in your device and follow the step at step guide to get going Your purchase includes a plugin doorbell chime along with a doorbell itself.
Both are very easy to configure in the app.
After that, you'll get push alerts on your phone and be able to pull up a live video feed of whoever's at your door.
You can talk to them and if you have a compatible August Smart Lock, even unlock the door to let them in, all from the The same screen.
All of this worked well and I'm particularly glad August is offering 24 hours of free video clip storage, along with the optional cloud subscription plans.
One thing I didn't like about this doorbell is the boot-up time it takes to actually see the live feed in the app.
It's literally 15 seconds or more, and by the time you actually get there, you've missed the activity.
[INAUDIBLE] Otherwise, this is a solid device that's simple to install, and unlike August's other buzzers, actually looks like a doorbell.
Consider it if you're searching for a battery powered doorbell with a simple set-up and free video clips.
