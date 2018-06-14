Verizon gives heavy data users a new unlimited plan for a price

CNET News Video
Verizon gives heavy data users a new unlimited plan for a priceFrom The 3:59 show: The new unlimited data plan offers more perks, but starts at $90.
Transcript
Verizons out with a new unlimited plan, and it's even more expensive? It comes with perks like more high speed data and international passes, but it bucks a trend of carriers introducing cheaper plans. And frankly I kinda miss the days when unlimited was just limited. This now Above unlimited. Yeah, that will never happen again, I think once they realized they can milk as much money of out you as they wanted, it ws like.>> Yeah, they've now broken things out, like HD video, mobile hot spot capabilities whether or not you get these international data passes. They've ven thrown in cloude services for this really expensive plan, which again is called Above Unlimited. It starts at $95 for one line, it goes down as low as $60. Four lines. I think, big question that some people that don't know all the aspects of the deal might have is, does this have anything to do with net neutrality? Tangentially. Right now, the answer would be no. I think down the line, there might be some effect. But the fact that it's an unlimited plan, You are technically getting unlimited data, but they've kind of sliced and diced the definition of unlimited. It's unlimited, but it's not necessarily high speed data all the time. So, now that Verizon's kind of crossed this line, do you think that other telecomms are essentially going to go, hey, we can do that, too. We should probably get more money out of it. You start to see a little bit of it. I mean, AT&T and T-Mobile have slightly different tiers and options based on again, like HD video, if you want to watch high quality video, you've got to pay extra. Sprint has launched a $15 unlimited plan that strips out all the perks. It's basically just unlimited data. So there are, you can see the carriers are experimenting with different models.