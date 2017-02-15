Verizon and Yahoo's deal price gets cut, ISP privacy rolled back: Tech Today
About Video
Tech Today: Verizon and Yahoo's deal price gets cut, ISP privacy rolled back1:20 /
The most important tech stories of the day include a big discount in Verizon and Yahoo acquisition deal, Amazon and Google consider turning their digital assistants into speakerphones and we discuss a plan to dismantle consumer privacy ISP protections.
Share (0)
Transcript
Transcription not available for Verizon and Yahoo's deal price gets cut, ISP privacy rolled back.