Use tech to achieve your New Year's resolutions

This is cnet and we're here to help you out.
<< Technology can help you achieve your new year's resolutons.
One of the most popular resolutions is to eat healthier, but what does that mean.
There are all kinds of conflicting studies as to what food does to the human body.
One of the best ways to determine how to eat healthier for you Is to read as much as you can.
Consider getting a book subscription to something like Kindle Unlimited or Scribd.
Both give you access to lots of books on nutrition.
So you can come up with your own plan on what to eat.
Getting more exercise is also another top resolution every year.
How can you make 2019 the year you get moving?
A big key to exercising more is finding activities you enjoy.
There are a number of fitness streaming services like Daily Burn and Beachbody On Demand so you can try out different workout routines and movements.
A low tech helper to exercise more is having accountability with a buddy.
Try out a social network for Fitness like photography or MapMyFitness.
They let you compete against your friends online for more tips on how to use Tech to make your resolutions a reality check out cnet.com
