USB feels the need for double speed

Heavy data users rejoice. Usb is doubling in speed. New laptops and external drives using usb 3.2 could hit transfer speeds of up to 20 gigabits per second. That's double the current usb 3.1 technology which transfers at a maximum of 10 gigabits per second. Let's break this down a bit because all this usb talk can be confusing. USB 3.2 is the underlying technology that determines how data is transferred over cables. You might be familiar with USB-C, that reversible plug that works on phones and laptops. USB-C defines what the plugs and wires actually look like. The best part about USB 3.2 is that your existing USB-C cables will be backwards compatible And be able to take advantage of the new speed but there is a slight speed bump. The USB implementors Forum hasn't made a final decision on that 20 gigabits per second rating. They wanna finalize marketing plans before committing to a number. And it's probably gonna take until 2019 until we see the devices using the standard, become available. If you really feel the need for speed and can't wait 18 months, Intel's Thunderbolt port is currently available. It piggy backs off USBC to give up to 40 gigabits per second of data transfer, but you do need to have compatible cables and a laptop that supports it. Stay in the fast lane with all the latest tech news at CNET.com