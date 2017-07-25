Uncharted: The Lost Legacy looks like another great adventure

Special Features
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy looks like another great adventureEven though you won't be following Nathan Drake on another globetrotting treasure hunt, it looks like there's lots to enjoy in The Lost Legacy if you're an Uncharted fan.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Climbing, fighting, witty banter, and priceless treasure. Yup, it's a new Uncharted game. Specifically, this is Uncharted the Lost Legacy. A whole new chapter in the franchise. For the first time in the series we won't be adventuring as a charming Rouge Nathan Drake. This go around focuses on Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross. Two characters we've already encountered in previous installments. Having these two characters without back stories really told, we had an opportunity to kinda blank slay to put them together and See how they would play off each other. Originally planned as a DLC expansion of Uncharted Four, developer Naughty Dog realized it had a lot more than just an hour or two of new content for the lost legacy, and changed course accordingly. Even when we knew it was gonna be big, it ended up being bigger. It ends up being pretty similar in length to the early Uncharted So it's its own game for sure. Our preview took place in the jungles of India's Western Ghats. Chloe does all the things Nathan can but with her own signature twist and she's got a couple of new tricks up her sleeve too. Obviously the way that she moves is a little different, the way that she fights is a little different. She's kind of a schemer, she's a thief So we gave her this lock pick and it's this really great opportunity to be able to find hidden combat weapons and crates and things, and you can do more stealth options than we've ever done before. After driving around the jungle for almost an hour in our preview, it's clear Uncharted: The Lost Legacy has it's own story to tell, but it's Definitely treading a lot of familiar ground. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though. It's kind of like going back for seconds at a really delicious buffet. According to Naughty Dog, though, you can expect a few twists. I don't think people are gonna expect touching moments and then some of the set piece stuff that we've not talked about or shown at all. Still some surprises left. And I think you will be pretty excited. If you're ready for another round of treasure hunting. Uncharted The Lost Legacy it's Playstation 4 on August 22nd. Wait was that a compliment? That sounded like a compliment.