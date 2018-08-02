Unboxing the Microsoft Surface Go

Unboxing
Unboxing the Microsoft Surface GoThe latest Surface 2-in-1 packs a lot into a small package.
Transcript
It's time to do some unboxing. This here is Microsoft's new Surface Go. At least, I hope it's the Surface. I have not actually even opened the outer FedEx package yet. But it arrived on the right day, and it's from the right company, so I'm assuming that's what this is. We're gonna go for it and find out. [SOUND] Always very satisfying to pull that little FedEx strip. Let's see what's inside. We got a mouse okay. I don't mind a mouse. You have to buy this separately if you actually buy the surface go. A little card there. A keyboard this is always the always controversial Microsoft surface keyboard cover. Controversial cuz you have to buy it separately usually, and here it is. I was correct. We have lucked out. This is the Microsoft Surface Go. It's a smaller, less expensive version of the Surface Pro is the most popular version. Wrapped up in plastic. I'm going to pull out my handy box cutter and see if we can get into here without doing too much damage. [Music] Probably all I need. Now we're going to pop open the box. And let's see what is inside. Now of course one of the issues with the entire surface line is, you get some stuff in the box, other stuff you have to buy. [Removing Plastic Cover] Separately so this is the smaller 10 inch tablet itself and it's got a very similar kickstand to what you get in other Surface products. Also in the box is a power adapter, always need that. You can also I believe use USB C to power this but you can use their magnetic Custom power connection is well in here little web paper work very apple like the way they pluck in there. And that's it from a box. Because if you actually wanna make full use of your surface you need the tight cover which comes in a separate box you can open that also. And this cost an extra I think 99 to 129 depending on which model you get this is a fancy one with the [UNKNOWN] fabric on it [MUSIC] There it is, it got that fussy back and kind of fussy fabric front. And you just clip that on, magnetically. Look at that. And now you have something that looks and feels very much like a laptop. And you can go further and add the new mobile mouse, which is a small mouse that will work well with this small tablet. I'm gonna pop that open right here. It's actually, I saw this before. It's actually a very nice looking miniature mouse. And it all matches up. Color coordination, I always like that. We're going to turn this guy on and start testing it for our review. But in the meantime that is what you get in the box and what you have to buy separately in their own boxes for the new Microsoft Surface Go.