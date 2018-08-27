CNET
Unboxing the Logitech MX Vertical Mouse
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Unboxing
Unboxing the Logitech MX Vertical Mouse
CNET editors unbox the Logitech MX Vertical mouse. It definitely looks different.
1:35
/
August 27, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Unboxing the Logitech MX Vertical Mouse.
Logitech MX Vertical
CNET Editors' Rating
Not yet rated
The $99 mouse is designed with ergonomics in mind, but it's not a perfect solution for every desk.
Read First Take
MSRP:
$99.99
Visit manufacturer site for details.
