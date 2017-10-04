CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
Virtual Reality
Wearable Tech
Forums
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Deals
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Photography
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Photo Galleries
Video
Forums
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Next Big Thing
Special Features
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
All Deals
Tech Deals
Non-Tech Deals
Audio Deals
Cell Phone Deals
Desktop Deals
Laptop Deals
Hard Drive & Storage Deals
Printer Deals
Tablet Deals
Camera Deals
Monitor Deals
Software Deals
TV Deals
Web Hosting
VPN Services
WordPress Hosting
Domain Names
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Unboxing the Google Home Mini"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Special
Features
Unboxing the Google Home Mini
Senior Editor Patrick Holland unboxes the new Google Home Mini and shows us what's inside.
2:08
/
October 4, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Unboxing the Google Home Mini.
Coming up next
iPhone 8 Plus vs. Galaxy Note 8: Video camera comparison
We test the ultimate breakfast machine
Cook your buns and weenies with this toaster
Camera comparison: iPhone 8 Plus vs. Galaxy Note 8
Behind the seams of Teddy Ruxpin's return
iPhone 8 drop test: How tough is the glass?
Unboxing the SNES Classic Edition
Teddy Ruxpin's strange, Disney-infused origin story
Playing laser tag to get fit
NASA's Cassini probe is on a collision course with Saturn
Latest
Wireless & Bluetooth Speakers videos
Yamaha's YAS-207 sound bar one of the best for the money
1:28
October 1, 2017
The Yamaha YAS-207 offers a wealth of features and excellent sound for an affordable price.
Play video
Bose's SoundLink Micro brings the bass
1:44
September 10, 2017
Tiny Bluetooth speakers often sound thin, but the pocket-friendly, fully waterproof SoundLink Micro delivers richer sound than other...
Play video
3 ways to add Bluetooth to any car
2:05
July 26, 2017
If you want to listen to your own tunes while driving, here are three ways to add Bluetooth to an older car.
Play video
Four things to look for in a Wi-Fi speaker
1:56
July 25, 2017
If you're choosing a wireless speaker for your home, it's best to choose Wi-Fi over Bluetooth. Here are the things to look out for.
Play video
Bose SoundLink Revolve and Revolve Plus ratchet up the sound quality
2:17
April 26, 2017
While they're expensive, Bose's new cylindrical wireless Bluetooth speakers deliver excellent sound for their compact size.
Play video
JBL's Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker is the best Flip yet
1:57
April 9, 2017
JBL has redesigned its popular Flip speaker, making it fully waterproof and slightly larger, which leads to better sound.
Play video
The UE Wonderboom may be small but it plays big
1:59
March 31, 2017
The newest model in Ultimate Ears' Boom line has been designed to exceed performance expectations for a micro Bluetooth speaker --...
Play video
Apple's BeatsX headphones are just the right fit
2:32
February 19, 2017
These AirPod alternatives make great fitness companions you can comfortably wear around your neck all day.
Play video