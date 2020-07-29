Unboxing Mattel's Dennis Nedry Barbasol can for SDCC 2020
We're unboxing today what may be one of the best collectibles of the 2020 Comic Con from Jurassic Park.
It's a Canon barbasol shaving cream, but instead of hiding stolen embryos, it hides a tiny figure of the villain Dennis nedry along with a few easter eggs, let's open it up to check out all the design details that Mattel put into this
[MUSIC]
We start with a very nondescript box.
No clues here.
Right out of the box is shaving cream.
Although a little bit bigger than what I would think would be from the movie, but it's very recognizable, and right at the start, it just looks like a normal cat except there's a little window and inside, we find Dennis nedry.
Let's see if we can open it up.
[UNKNOWN]
Okay, clearly I got that wrong, [LAUGH] I did not expect that.
So when you turn it, okay so this is like a little secret window that when you turn it, it has the regular, text to the back of the shaving cream can Thick and rich shaving cream.
Directions, unscrew the bottom of the can.
Two, fill the interior compartments with dinosaur embryos.
Three, deliver to the east dock.
He didn't really do step three.
Well Did he?
Shaving tips for best results, drive carefully.
Avoid crashing your vehicle and keep glasses on your face.
I would add to that don't get sprayed in the face with a delapa saurus and don't get venom in your eyes, that would be another thing.
[LAUGH] How do I open you?
You didn't say the magic word.
No.
There's got to be a way.
You didn't say the magic word.
[LAUGH] Okay.
You just pop it out like I did I guess.
You know, Mattel puts so much detail into the packaging for this, that the packaging is really the whole reason any fan would want to collect this.
I mean, it's not just a figure you're getting, you're getting this whole entire shaving can experience.
Okay, there he is.
Look, he's got a nice little beach scene here.
Right out of like a little Costa Rica background.
Maybe he just got finished having his lunch let me pop this out Nice little protector.
And I want to keep all this nice.
LAUGH There's a lot of, you know, normally when you're opening something they're like yeah, but because it's part of the stand i will make sure everything is is nice here.
There he is.
With his glasses and his little watch, there it is.
There's a stand here.
Just put him right there.
Here you got your bag of money.
And of course it wouldn't be complete without another Absolutely, at bat can a barbasol just have you hold that right there it's in right nicely [LAUGH]
and.
Yes, it even comes with a piece of pie.
The thing about Dennis Nedry is that here you have a computer programmer, his talents, under appreciated in his time, and the only villain I know evil enough to just ruin a perfectly good pie.
Right off the bat I like how this looks like a movie prop.
That's really fun.
That's one of the most recognizable things.
It's funny.
This villain doesn't have a lot of screen time.
But any Jurassic Park fan like just falls in love with the whole concept here.
All right Dennis.
Back you go.
You didn't say the magic words.
How many collectibles can you say could legitimately-
[INAUDIBLE], you didn't say the magic word.
Okay, I get it, I get it.
[LAUGH] There was a little bit of some instructions.
It says, Dennis nedry instructions.
Okay, so it's powered by three triple A batteries.
Batteries included are for demonstration purposes only.
So you turn the can to reveal the figure for lights and sounds.
And you press the top when the figure's revealed for more lights and sounds, wait, there's more?
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Wait.
[SOUND] You didn't say the magic word.
Totally unappreciative of my time.
[LAUGH]
So there, there are some hidden sounds if you can turn it just right.
So once you have them displayed, press the nozzle.
[INAUDIBLE] Dawson.
Dawson, we got Dawson here.
Nedry, Nedry, we got Nedry here.
See?
Nobody cares.
Okay, so yes, there was no in person San Diego Comic Con this year but there was still an online celebration of sorts and companies launched collectibles.
toymaker.
Mattel did something different this year.
He launched a site called Mattel creations selling pop culture collectibles direct to fans this year.
You had to go on Mattel creations Instagram to even know how to find the link to buy it.
And this Dennis nedry sold out within just a few minutes.
I mean he was about $20 Now, a bit on eBay.
Now with this [UNKNOWN] cam, Mattel sent over to me a box that was a motherload of geekery.
All their Comic-Con exclusive offerings, And what struck me is the detail that they're putting into all of the packages for them.
There is a Star Wars Dagobah X-Wing, you might as well just keep in the box because it has this lever to give it a cool lift out of the Swamp background and there's a tiny hot wheel that has the smallest little Hulk and Rocket sitting in the back.
It's a scene from the latest Avengers movie, Endgame, where they're traveling to go see Thor.
And there's a pizza planet alien dressed as a pizza plant delivery driver, that comes in a pizza planet pizza box And there's also Halo figures that have quite an involved Light Up Display box.
So I wanted to show you this because it reveals to me a cool direction for toys.
You have these collectibles but there's no waste here when every bit of the packaging is.
Something that you want to display.
Now personally, I think Mattel should make more of these.
I mean, this is a hard to find item that sells out so quickly.
It's just not fair.
Yeah, yeah, we get it, Dennis.
We get it.
Nobody cares Well, hello nice boy.
Nice boy.
Nice day, sir.
You're not so bad.
What do you want?
Want some food?
Yeah.
Now get out of here.
I'm not army food.
Rocket chief on me Dodson.
My name is not Dodson.
And no wonder you are extinct.
