UN Report: Drone attacked soldiers on its own

Transcript
This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now. If you're worried about killer robots a new United Nations report may add to your anxiety. A report explains that a drone in Libya attacked and possibly killed soldiers all on its own, and was thought to be the first recorded case of an autonomous drone attack. The incident happened back in March of last year, when turkey deployed an autonomous Weapon System drone to attack Libya's hafter armed forces. The drone was programmed to attack targets without requiring an operator. Meanwhile, Axios reports that Twitter is looking to the skies to help a team of weather journalists and meteorologists launch a weather News Service This, the program is called tomorrow. And Axio says it will launch in 16 cities across North America with 18 local meteorologists creating content, some free news and some for paid members. And that content includes things like newsletters and live audio sessions on Twitter spaces. Which would let members ask questions to climate experts. And heads up to those of you who backup your pictures to Google Photos. The service ended. It's unlimited free storage as of Tuesday, free storage is now capped at 15 gigabytes. And Google's pushing folks to sign up for its Google one storage subscription service and that starts at $2 a month. But photos you've uploaded before will not count toward the cap. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

