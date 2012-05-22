CNET First Look
UM PlayerClaims of being the "ultimate" may be a bit premature for UMPlayer, but it's a solid, focused alternative to VLC.
Transcript
Like the well known DLC player. This open source -- of American Dextre easily handle a shocking number of video format making it a really good alternative to more mainstream options. -- I'm Seth Rosenblatt for CNET. And today I'm showing you the cross platform UN player AKA ultimate media player. The eleven player can play hundreds of video formats as well as CDs dvds. Shout cast and some streaming content. It has a built in YouTube player and recorder. The interface is no great shakes but it is accessible and clean and it's gonna bullet that's the kind of thing you like to do it has a screen capture tool. But be careful with the installation it does have up sell offers. Claims of being the ultimate maybe a little bit premature for the human player. But it is a solid focused alternative to -- -- -- for CNET I'm Seth Rosenblatt.