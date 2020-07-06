UK to phase out Huawei 5G gear, Rocket Lab's rocket fail

The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
What the Future
Tech Today
Use UVC ultraviolet light to kill viruses
FCC Chairman talks about the new 988 suicide prevention number
RedMagic 5G vs. ROG Phone II: Gaming phone showdown
How the best schools are doing remote classes
Coronavirus data site built by a teen gets attention
From Jim Crow to 'Jim Code': How tech exacerbated racial injustice
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is a bold move
CNET's laptop reviewers pick their favorite 2020 laptops
2021 Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500: Truck battle royal
Zuckerberg to meet with boycott group, iPhone may face delays
WatchOS 7: What's new on the Apple Watch?
The first 5G laptop you can buy.
Apple plays catch-up in the smart home with HomeKit and Siri updates
Amazon Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus Review
Hacks@Home: How to install a smart speaker
Acer announces the Swift 5 ultrathin notebook
Moto G Fast vs. Moto E: Sub-$200 phone battle
Best antivirus apps for Windows 10
How to find and delete stalkerware
HBO Max: How to get it
iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks
How to clean your laptop
Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features