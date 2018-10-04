Your video, "Uber scooters are coming, new Wi-Fi names might be a thing"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Tech Today

Tech Today

Uber scooters are coming, new Wi-Fi names might be a thing

Transcript
Transcription not available for Uber scooters are coming, new Wi-Fi names might be a thing.
Tech IndustryGoogle AssistantWi-FiGoogleUber

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

Uber scooters kickoff in California ahead of national expansion

2:08

The OnePlus headphone jack dilemma

1:19

Don't hold your breath for Verizon 5G Home service

1:45

Amazon boosts its minimum wage to $15 an hour

1:06

Google's Project Stream aims to bring AAA games to Chrome

1:18

NASA came pretty close to using nuclear space rockets

3:20

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

NASA at 60: How America's space agency reached for the stars

5:26

iPhone XS reviews are in, and our Apple Watch Series 4 first impressions

5:14

Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends

2:04

Peugeot E-Legend Concept takes us back to the future

1:58

This driveable Lego Bugatti Chiron might be the coolest car at the Paris Motor Show

3:03

LATEST PRODUCTS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

LG B8 is the 2018 OLED TV to buy

1:55

HP's new leather-clad laptop brings style to the stark segment

1:31

Why you should install Google's newest WearOS watch update

3:18

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 now comes in cloud silver

1:03

Dell's G5 15 is one of the best entry-level gaming laptops you can find

1:32

Lifx Tiles bring smart (but glitchy) color to your walls

2:05

LATEST HOW TO ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep

1:39

Here's how to use the new iOS 12 Photos app

1:28

How to cut down your screen time

1:05

5 interesting Alexa updates (and 5 that don't matter)

2:33

6 Cool iOS 12 apps to try now

1:59

How to use iOS 12 Screen Time and parental controls

2:07