Uber and Lyft, similar but different

When you're in need of a ride, which rideshare app should you open, Lyft or Uber?
They work very similarly, but there are differences that might help you choose one over another.
For starters, Lyft only offers service in the United States and Canada.
So anywhere else in the world you'll have to turn to Uber.
Around since 2009, they say they operate in 63 countries.
Frequent Uber riders, can join the free Uber rewards program and or discounts on their rides and meals through Uber Eats.
They also have a membership program called ride pass, and select cities where users can get discounts on rides for $25 a month.
Frequent lift riders have the option to join their membership program called lift pink.
It's $20 a month and guarantees 50% off rides at all times.
Among other perks and Lyft's [UNKNOWN] is cheaper than the Uber program and operates everywhere.
Finally, in light of safety concerns of both services, Lyft and Uber are continually building in features to ensure a smooth ride.
Uber plans to let riders text 911 their emergency, a much more discreet way to report danger than over a phone call.
[UNKNOWN] says through its smart trip check-in, the service will send messages to riders to make sure everything is okay with an easy way to report an issue or call for emergency.
In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.
