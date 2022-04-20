/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Uber, Lyft Drop Mask Mandate, Judge Orders Amazon to Reinstate Fired Employee

Tech
Speaker 1: This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now, Uber and Lyft have stopped requiring face masks for us drivers and passengers. The move comes after a federal judge in Florida overturned the us government mask mandate for public transport, citing it as unlawful. The company's announced the rule change on Tuesday, adding the riders can now also occupy the front passenger seat. A number of major us airlines also made masks optional for employees and passengers on Tuesday. [00:00:30] An administrative judge has ruled that Amazon must bring back an employee. It fired after a protest of pandemic working conditions in New York in 2020, Amazon claimed Gerald Bryson was fired for getting into a verbal altercation with another employee. However, the judge agreed with a national labor relations board finding that Bryson was unlawfully terminated for protesting safety conditions. And Amazon spokeswoman said the company would appeal the decision Bryson's attorney. Didn't respond to a request for comment. And finally, [00:01:00] now all Instagram users tag products in their post, similar to how they tag accounts. The product tagging feature used to be exclusive to businesses and creators, but is now accessible to everyone with a public account. Once a product is tagged in a post, other users can tap the tag to see more information and buy it. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

