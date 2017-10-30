Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Twitter's ongoing harassment battle"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Unhosted

Twitter's ongoing harassment battle

ICYMI, this is why Twitter's harassment issues are back in the news.
1:16 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Twitter's ongoing harassment battle.

Latest Internet videos

Video: Top 5 things that happen when you leave Facebook
Top 5 things that happen when you leave Facebook
2:05 October 23, 2017
Iyaz has avoided Facebook for almost all of 2017. Here's what changes when you're a social network ghost.
Play video
Video: It's time to root for underdog browser Firefox -- again
It's time to root for underdog browser Firefox -- again
1:12 August 3, 2017
CNET's Stephen Shankland spent months examining Mozilla's attempt to remake Firefox into a real rival to Google's Chrome. His conclusion:...
Play video
Video: Adobe Flash to flicker out in 2020
Adobe Flash to flicker out in 2020
1:26 July 26, 2017
The once-necessary plugin that outwore its welcome is on track to become a thing of the past.
Play video
Video: FCC votes to start net neutrality rollback
FCC votes to start net neutrality rollback
1:39 May 18, 2017
A preliminary vote passed in favor of killing off the existing regulations.
Play video
Video: Facebook Spaces lets you share VR with friends
Facebook Spaces lets you share VR with friends
1:36 April 18, 2017
Facebook showed off its new platform, Spaces, which makes VR a social experience.
Play video
Video: Samsung Connect Home is a router and smart home hub in one
Samsung Connect Home is a router and smart home hub in one
1:19 March 31, 2017
CNET's Dan Graziano gives you a first look at Samsung's new smart router.
Play video
Video: Amazon.com says 'hola' to Spanish speakers
Amazon.com says 'hola' to Spanish speakers
1:12 March 9, 2017
The online shopping giant is offering a new language option within its main US site for Spanish speakers.
Play video
Video: YouTube TV is Google's new live TV streaming service
YouTube TV is Google's new live TV streaming service
1:17 February 28, 2017
The video website reveals its forthcoming cable-like service that will include DVR, better recommendations and Google Home support.
Play video