Twitter tests out "Unfollow" suggestions
From The 3:59 show: In case you're having a hard time figuring out who to ignore.
1:03
/
August 30, 2018
Transcript
Latest
Online videos
Facebook shuts down another misinformation campaign using the same playbook as Russian trolls
1:32
August 1, 2018
From The 3:59 show: It's happened again -- Facebook removed 32 accounts focused on spreading political chaos.
Play video
YouTube's redesign might mean slower loading times for non-Chrome users
1:54
July 25, 2018
From The 3:59 show: If you're using Firefox or Edge, it might be a while before this video loads.
Play video
Facebook launches Watch Party to binge clips with your pals
1:34
July 25, 2018
From The 3:59 show: Now you can waste time with your friends.
Play video
Firefox Nightly banishes video autoplays
1:52
July 24, 2018
From The 3:59 show: Google Chrome and Apple's Safari already introduced similar features.
Play video
Amazon Prime Day 2018 results in 100 million products sold
1:01
July 18, 2018
From The 3:59 show: Despite a very bumpy start, the sale was a financial success.
Play video
EU Parliament vote means your memes are safe... for now
1:04
July 5, 2018
From The 3:59 show: The Copyright Directive, which threatens to kill memes on copyright claims, will return for a vote in September.
Play video
JPEG has a successor that's more efficient. But it's not alone
1:31
June 18, 2018
From the 3:59 show: A new format may mean you can cram in more photos into your phone.
Play video
There's actually a return limit for Amazon
2:21
May 23, 2018
Users are reporting that they've been banned from Amazon after sending too many things back. CNET's 3:59 podcast team mulls the issue.
Play video