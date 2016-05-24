Twitter relaxes its 140-character limit

CNET Update
Twitter relaxes its 140-character limitIn a mission to make its network simpler, Twitter changes the 140-character limit to not count usernames and media, among other tweaks.
Transcript
Get ready for meteor tweets. Twitter is known for it's short posts because each tweet is limited to 140 characters. But now the network is making exceptions to the rule. Twitter announced that in the coming months, several Sings will no longer count toward the 140 character limit. If you reply to a tweet, usernames will not eat up your character count, and neither will links to media attachments. So you can go gif happy without holding back what you wanna say. Quoted tweets or retweets also will not be counted. Twitter is making these changes to be more welcoming to new users. Because let's be honest, there's a bit of a learning curve to using Twitter In fact, there's another change that Twitter's making that really help make things simpler for newbies. If you start your tweet by mentioning someone's name with an at sign, it will now be seen by all of your followers. Finally. This rule was so ridiculous. People were putting periods in front of at signs just to start a tweet with someone's name. And have it be seen, but don't forget you still have to follow the old ways for now. The changes will take a few months to roll out. They say brevity is the soul of wit, but at least your wit will have a little bit more breathing room now. I'm Bridgett Carey, you can keep up with he hottest tech news at cnet.com/update. [MUSIC]