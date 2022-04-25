/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Twitter Re-Examines Musk Offer, EU Digital Services Act Reaches Agreement

Speaker 1: This is it. And here are the stories that matter right now, Twitter is reexamining Elon Musk's unsolicited offer to buy the company and take it private. The wall street journal reported on Sunday. The two sides will meet to discuss Musks proposal. The journal reported suggesting that the social media company might be set to Musks offer Musk proposed paying $54 20 for each share of the influential social media company. An offer that values Twitter at [00:00:30] 43 billion. The entrepreneur who runs Tesla, SpaceX and other companies already owns more than 9% of Twitter Lawmakers in the European union reached an agreement on Saturday on the basic points of major legislation designed to curb negative impacts from social media sites and other digital platforms. The digital services act would among other things, compel services, including Facebook, Google, Twitter, and others [00:01:00] to crack down on the spread of disinformation on their platforms and to reveal how their algorithms recommend content to others. And in science, the sun unleashed a powerful side flare this past week, the eruption came from a sun spot on the Western Lim of our local star and represents the most powerful solar flare scene since 2017. NASA's solar dynamics observatory observed the blast at 8:57 PM. PT on Tuesday [00:01:30] causing a radio blackout for certain shortwave, aviation and other communications centered on Asia. Speaker 1: Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

