Twitter making a Snapchat-like app? Apple increases self-driving fleet

Tech Today
Twitter making a Snapchat-like app? Apple increases self-driving fleetToday's major tech stories include Twitter's supposed Snapchat-like service, Apple's expansion of its self-driving car fleet and Casey Neistat parting ways with CNN.
Transcript
This is Cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. A new report from Bloomburg suggests that Twitter might be developing a Snapchat style video sharing element to complement it's service. Twitter's interest in such a service makes sense, as it would likely dramatically cut down the number of steps it takes to video. No word yet if the product would be imbedded in Twitter, or stand alone. Bloomberg is also reporting that Apple is upping the size of its self-driving car fleet from 3 to 27. The cars are currently all of Lexus' RX 450 H Hybrid models, though that could change with the expansion. Apple's autonomous car efforts still remain more secretive than what Uber and Waymo are currently pursuing. And finally, YouTube star Casey Neistat saying goodbye to CNN after the company purchased Neistat's Beme social media app back in 2016. Buzzfeed reported the story along with quotes from Neistat, who said he didn't think CNN was getting value from him.