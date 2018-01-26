Your video, "Twitter making a Snapchat-like app? Apple increases self-driving fleet "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Twitter making a Snapchat-like app? Apple increases self-driving fleet

Today's major tech stories include Twitter's supposed Snapchat-like service, Apple's expansion of its self-driving car fleet and Casey Neistat parting ways with CNN.
1:04 /
Transcript
This is Cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. A new report from Bloomburg suggests that Twitter might be developing a Snapchat style video sharing element to complement it's service. Twitter's interest in such a service makes sense, as it would likely dramatically cut down the number of steps it takes to video. No word yet if the product would be imbedded in Twitter, or stand alone. Bloomberg is also reporting that Apple is upping the size of its self-driving car fleet from 3 to 27. The cars are currently all of Lexus' RX 450 H Hybrid models, though that could change with the expansion. Apple's autonomous car efforts still remain more secretive than what Uber and Waymo are currently pursuing. And finally, YouTube star Casey Neistat saying goodbye to CNN after the company purchased Neistat's Beme social media app back in 2016. Buzzfeed reported the story along with quotes from Neistat, who said he didn't think CNN was getting value from him. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the c|net tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Instagram settings to change right away
Instagram settings to change right away
1:05
Protect your privacy, clean up your feed and other simple fixes to get the most out of your Instagram account.
Play video
Video: iOS update to remove iPhone slowdowns, Qualcomm fined $1.2B
iOS update to remove iPhone slowdowns, Qualcomm fined $1.2B
1:11
Today's top tech stories include a new iOS update that'll give you the option to remove performance throttling, Qualcomm's massive...
Play video
Video: Turn off throttling of your older iPhone with iOS 11.3
Turn off throttling of your older iPhone with iOS 11.3
6:42
We get the HomePod's release date; iOS 11.3 will bring ARKit 1.5, battery management and new Animojis; plus, that girl is still using...
Play video
Video: Apple HomePod has a date, DJI's new drone
Apple HomePod has a date, DJI's new drone
1:16
Today's major tech headlines include Apple's HomePod release date, DJI's brand new drone and Instagram Stories opening up support for...
Play video
Video: Intel addresses faulty Spectre patch, Murdoch wants Facebook to pay for content
Intel addresses faulty Spectre patch, Murdoch wants Facebook to pay for content
1:03
Today's major tech stories include Intel's addressing of the company's Spectre patch that has been rebooting some systems, Rupert Murdoch's...
Play video
Video: Amazon opens high-tech store, Samsung Galaxy S9 rumors
Amazon opens high-tech store, Samsung Galaxy S9 rumors
1:18
Today's major tech stories include Amazon's cashierless convenience store opening to the public and Samsung's Galaxy S9 possibly getting...
Play video
Video: Shopping at Amazon Go is really freakin' fast
Shopping at Amazon Go is really freakin' fast
1:19
CNET's Shara Tibken gets to try out the Amazon Go store in Seattle before it opens to the public. See what it's like to grocery shop...
Play video
Video: Amazon raises some Prime membership fees, Detroit Auto Show wraps
Amazon raises some Prime membership fees, Detroit Auto Show wraps
2:15
In this week's recap, Amazon Prime's monthly membership costs increase by 18 percent. Meanwhile, the Detroit Auto Show highlights the...
Play video