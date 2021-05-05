Twitter invests in ad blocking, Apple and Epic face off in court
Twitter has announced its buying the ad blockers scroll as part of a push to build a subscription service.
Scroll removes ads and pop ups from news articles while partnering with publishers to share revenue.
Twitter said it plan to incorporate scroll into its outcome.
Coming subscription service to solve one of the most frustrating parts of reading content online.
The company hasn't revealed a timeline for rolling out the new service.
Apple and epic the developer behind the game fortnight are facing off in court as part of a high profile anti trust suit over Apple's App Store.
Epic claims the App Store is a walled garden arguing the 30% commission Apple charges on in app purchases is too high.
But Apple claims its store helps developers and builds up new companies.
The hearing is expected to last a number of weeks, and could have big implications for the future of the App Store and other online purchases.
And finally cryptocurrency Dogecoin reached an all time high of 60 cents on Tuesday.
The so called main coin was originally created as a parody of other cryptocurrencies, but its value has skyrocketed in recent months after starting the year at just one cent And the more established cryptocurrency Ethereum also hit a record high on Tuesday, passing 30 $500 for the first time according to price tracking platform coin desk.
