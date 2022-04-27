Twitter Co-Founder Backs Musk Buyout, Facebook Reportedly Struggling to Control Data

Apr 27 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has described Elon Musks move to buy the company as the correct first step, the comments came after Twitter's board of directors, unanimously approved masks, $44 billion bid to buy the company on Monday in a series of tweets, former Twitter CEO Dorsey, he said he didn't believe anyone should own or run Twitter, but that quote solving for the problem of it being a company, Elon is the singular solution. I trust [00:00:30] in a statement after the deal was approved, Musk said Twitter had tremendous potential, and he looked forward to working with a company and the community of users to unlock it. Facebook is struggling to keep track of all data. It collects according to an apparently leak document written by the company's privacy engineers. First reported by vice the document says Facebook system of open borders means it can't guarantee how data is used. Speaker 1: And that could mean the company falls a foul of regulators in a statement to seen at Facebook parent company, meta said [00:01:00] the document doesn't describe the quote, extensive processes and controls it has in place to meet regulations. And finally, in other privacy news, Google launched a new data safety section in its app store on Tuesday. The new feature shows users, whether app developers are collecting data, what it will be used for, and whether it's shared with third parties, it also shows data is encrypted on an app and where the users can ask for data to be deleted, stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.