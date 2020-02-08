Twitter breached, Google Maps turns 15

This is Cnet and hear the stories that matter right now. [SOUND] Twitter has revealed a security incident, which allowed bad actors to match specific phone numbers and accounts on Twitter. The issue discovered late last year affected users who would link to a phone number to their account and enabled the option. To let people who have your phone number find you on Twitter, the company said it immediately changed its software once the issue was discovered and suspended the malicious accounts. LG announced it will not be at Mobile World Congress or MWC later this month. MWC is the world's largest mobile trade show LG is citing safety concerns due to the corona virus outbreak. ZTE also canceled a press conference scheduled for MWC, but we'll have a presence at the show. Google Maps turned 15 and their new apps for IOS and Android. Instead of three tabs there are now five, explore and commute remain. The new tab additions are Saved, Contribute and Updates. Google says this setup will make it easier to access everything you need. One thing that may be jarring is a new Google Maps icon. Instead of the familiar pin on a map icon, you'll see a multicolored pin. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.com. [MUSIC]

