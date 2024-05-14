Tubi Lets Fans Green-Light Movies and TV Shows
Speaker 1: Tubi wants to turn audiences into co-producers for Hollywood TV and film projects. The free streaming service launched studios on May 7th, a new beta program that lets fans, Greenlight movies and TV series. Tubi handpicked the selection of creatives, AKA Tubo runners who will turn their ideas into full fledged productions with the help of input from their fans and financial backing from the streamer. Viewers can use the app to have a say in casting music and other creative [00:00:30] decisions and be ready to stream when studios projects go live on the platform. Behind the scenes, Issa Rae will be mentoring the first group of studio creators, which includes rapper Lady London. Teamwork will make the dream work with Toy's New Project, so fans should make sure they're registered on the app and get ready to hop in. The producer's chair.
Up Next
What's new to stream for November 2020
What's new to stream for November 2020
The best docuseries on Netflix for 2020 (so far)
The best docuseries on Netflix for 2020 (so far)
Watch every Peacock originals trailer coming to streaming
Watch every Peacock originals trailer coming to streaming
Ranking 101 US streaming services
Ranking 101 US streaming services
Which Roku player should you buy?
Which Roku player should you buy?
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Project Astra Revealed at Google I/O
Project Astra Revealed at Google I/O
Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery
Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery
Tubi Lets Fans Green-Light Movies and TV Shows
Tubi Lets Fans Green-Light Movies and TV Shows
Everything OpenAI Announced at Its Spring Update Event
Everything OpenAI Announced at Its Spring Update Event
iPad Pro and iPad Air (2024) - Review
iPad Pro and iPad Air (2024) - Review
TCL Debuts 115-inch TV for $20,000
TCL Debuts 115-inch TV for $20,000
Most Popular All most popular
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Latest Products All latest products
New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads
New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads
Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display
Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display
Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different
Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different
Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World
Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World
Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do
Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do
Beats Solo 4 Headphones Review: Same Look, but Better Sound and USB-C
Beats Solo 4 Headphones Review: Same Look, but Better Sound and USB-C
Latest How To All how to videos
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks
How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers
How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers
Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2
Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2
How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3