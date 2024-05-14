Tubi Lets Fans Green-Light Movies and TV Shows 0:50 Watch Now

May 14, 2024 TV & Movies

Speaker 1: Tubi wants to turn audiences into co-producers for Hollywood TV and film projects. The free streaming service launched studios on May 7th, a new beta program that lets fans, Greenlight movies and TV series. Tubi handpicked the selection of creatives, AKA Tubo runners who will turn their ideas into full fledged productions with the help of input from their fans and financial backing from the streamer. Viewers can use the app to have a say in casting music and other creative [00:00:30] decisions and be ready to stream when studios projects go live on the platform. Behind the scenes, Issa Rae will be mentoring the first group of studio creators, which includes rapper Lady London. Teamwork will make the dream work with Toy's New Project, so fans should make sure they're registered on the app and get ready to hop in. The producer's chair.