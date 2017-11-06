CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
Virtual Reality
Wearable Tech
Forums
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Next Big Thing
Special Features
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
All Deals
Non-Tech Deals
Audio Deals
Cell Phone Deals
Desktop Deals
Laptop Deals
Hard Drive & Storage Deals
Printer Deals
Tablet Deals
Camera Deals
Monitor Deals
Software Deals
TV Deals
Web Hosting
VPN Services
WordPress Hosting
Domain Names
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Holiday
Buyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Trump's tweets: A year in review"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Unhosted
Trump's tweets: A year in review
The president's provocative use of Twitter has forever changed America's political landscape.
2:29
/
November 6, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Trump's tweets: A year in review.
Coming up next
Save phone data while traveling internationally
Twitter's ongoing harassment battle
Apple unveils its latest flagship store: Apple Michigan Avenue
5 best water-resistant phones
6 great phones that still have a headphone jack
6 best wearables to buy now
7 new tricks in the Google Home
8 cool ARKit apps for the iPhone and iPad
How to download and install MacOS High Sierra
How to improve iPhone battery life with iOS 11
Latest
Politics videos
Russia still using Twitter to divide America
1:33
September 28, 2017
Twitter executives testified before US lawmakers looking into how Russian internet trolls use social media to influence the last election...
Play video
Fired Google engineer defends controversial memo
1:50
August 10, 2017
James Damore says Google is shaming him for speaking out about his views on gender diversity, which have been condemned by executives...
Play video