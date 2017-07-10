Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today

Trump U-turns on Russian security deal, Oculus price falls

In today's tech news, President Trump changes his mind on cybersecurity deal with Vladimir Putin, first Tesla Model 3 rolls off production line and Facebook drops Oculus price further.
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter, right now. President Trump has backtracked on a proposal to create an impenetrable cybersecurity unit with Russia to prevent election hacking. After discussing the issue on Friday with Russian president Vladimir Putin at the G-20 in Germany, the US president said in a Tweet on Sunday that he does not think it could actually happen. Tesla boss Elon Musk proudly Tweeted an image yesterday of the first Model 3 electric car to roll off the production line. Tesla's first proper mass produced car, the Model 3, is expected to be priced around $35,000. Roughly half the cost of the next cheapest model. Though the first vehicle is going to Musk himself, the Model 3 has a production goal of half a million units in 2018. Facebook owned Oculus has dropped the price of the Rift headset and touch motion controllers to a combined price of $399. As part of the Summer of Rift sales promotion, the offer undercuts the HTC Vive and matches the entry-level price of the PlayStation VR. Oculus previously dropped the price of the bundle by $100 in March. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app available for iOS and Android. [BLANK_AUDIO]

