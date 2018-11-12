Tech Today

Trump probed over AT&T, Amazon; Mars Rover gets a destination

Transcript
Transcription not available for Trump probed over AT&T, Amazon; Mars Rover gets a destination.
Tech IndustryOculusAmazonAT&TMars rovers

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

The HTC Vive brought VR to the people, now HTC wants to bring it to companies

2:07

Get ready for bendable phones

1:44

One UI: Samsung's new smartphone interface

4:40

Samsung unveils foldable, flexible phone

4:59

Restaurants are hungry for data, and waitlist apps are feeding them

2:15

Be wary of posts claiming voting machines are hacked

1:36

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

Royole FlexPai is a foldable phone you can actually buy

1:56

The new AirPod sequels may arrive sooner than we expected

6:31

Samsung unveils foldable, flexible phone

4:59

Samsung's foldable phone previewed

6:22

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Honda HR-V Sport

3:01

LATEST PRODUCTS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Just Cause 4 is like Breath of the Wild on crack

3:12

Galaxy X foldable phone FAQ: Specs, release date, price

3:02

Facebook’s pricey Portal Plus brings loved ones closer

3:05

PlayStation Classic first look: Exactly what you think it is

7:30

Samsung's foldable phone will use One UI

5:22

Klipsch's striking R-51M monitors sound great on a budget

1:34

LATEST HOW TO ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to permanently delete Facebook

1:08

How to hide the notch on the Pixel 3 XL

1:28

Keep your Amazon deliveries secure

1:03

4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts

2:06

Ways to share your photos without using social media

1:03

Pixel 3 settings you should change right now

2:11