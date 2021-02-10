Trump impeachment trial begins in Senate, Tesla invests $1.5B in Bitcoin
Tech Today
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
This is a cnet and here are the stories that measure right now the senate impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump began in Washington on Tuesday.
Trump is facing a single article of impeachment for alleged incitement of insurrection over the riots in the US Capitol on January 6th.
Republicans have argued the trial is unconstitutional but laid house impeachment manager representative Jamie Raskin said there couldn't be a so called January exception to excuse the behavior of a president at the end of their term.
Tesla has announced it will soon accept Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles.
While the automaker didn't give a timeline for introducing the policy, Tesla did reveal it invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency.
According to its 2020 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the value of Bitcoin rose nearly 13% following the news.
And finally Qualcomm unveiled its new Snapdragon 65.
5G modem on Tuesday, promising lightning fast download speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second.
The modem system isn't just designed for phones.
It's set to power everything from PCs to mobile hotspots and even robots from later this year.
Qualcomm also says the modem will improve battery life and coverage and reduce latency, while also massively increasing network capacity.
[MUSIC]
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET
Up Next
Facebook to ban vaccine lies, E3 could go digital
1:37
Hyundai pumps brakes on Apple Car, Tesla bets big on Bitcoin
1:18
Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO, Apple's rumored headset
1:27
Amazon's watching drivers, Google Fit gets smarter
1:31
Apple rumored to be partnering with Kia, COVID-19 vaccines head...
1:27
Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO, SpaceX starship prototype...
1:30
iOS 14.5 beta reveals how to unlock an iPhone while wearing a...
1:44
Facebook seeks public opinion, Dyatlov mystery solved
1:37
GameStop's stock saga, Tesla revamps Model S
1:23
iOS getting more private, Facebook oversight board overrules...