Trump could leave hospital, gay men hijack Proud Boys hashtag
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
President Donald Trump's health is improving as he responds to treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his doctor said on Sunday, adding that he could return to the White House as early as Monday.
On Thursday, Trump said he tested positive for covid 19.
And on Friday, he was flown to Walter Reed Medical Center out of what the white house called an abundance of caution.
A tweet on Saturday had Trump thanking the staff at Walter Reed and saying that with their help he was feeling well.
The world's proud boys took on a whole new meaning this weekend, as gay men flooded Twitter with messages of love and acceptance, using the hashtag Proud Boys.
The celebration of LGBTQI pride was a clear attempt to drown out voices of the far right group with the same name.
Which made headlines after getting a mention from President Donald Trump during Tuesday's first presidential debate.
Many tweets attached to the trending hashtag showed photos of couples who had been together for years or decades at their weddings, posing with their children, marching in pride parades or just looking happily in love [SOUND] The Falcon nine rocket booster that sent NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in May, is set to get recycled again on Monday when SpaceX and 60 more Starlink satellites to orbit atop its column of fire.
The launch originally scheduled for September has been postponed multiple times due to weather, including twice last week due to heavy clouds in one case.
And then the Barrett ground sensor reading and another.
Elon Musk's company now says it will target Monday at 7:51am at 4:51am pt for another try.
