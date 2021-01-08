Trump accounts banned on Facebook and Instagram, FBI asks for help with IDs

Transcript
This is cnet and hear the stories that matter right now. In a blog post. Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook and Instagram will extend the block on President Trump's accounts indefinitely. Zuckerberg said quote, we believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply Too great. And quote, he went on to say the block will continue for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete. Meanwhile, the FBI has turned to social media for help. In identifying those involved in the recent violence on Capitol Hill. The agency has posted a statement on both Twitter and Facebook, which link to an FBI form. There people can submit their images, videos and relevant information. In lighter news. It's a sad day for Jeff Bezos as Elon Musk is now the Earth's Richest person Musk is now reportedly worth $188.5 billion or $1.5 billion more than Amazon's. Bayzos responding to the news. The Tesla's CEO tweeted how strange and well back to work, stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnn.com.

