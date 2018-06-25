Your video, "Tribit XFree Tune: A cheap Bluetooth headphone that sounds great"
[MUSIC] I tend not to reveal a lot of any expensive over your headphones because they usually don't sound all that good, but the Tribit XFree Tune is one of the exceptions. It sells for $44 online and actually sounds very good, it's comfortable to wear and seems well-built. It also doesn't look cheap. Those who haven't heard of Tribit, it's one of those no name audio companies that sell various products on Amazon, but Tribit does make a very good mini Bluetooth speaker for $35, so I thought I'd give these headphones a try and I was surprised by how good they are. They have good clarity, sound pretty natural and have relatively well defined bass. There is a touch of trouble push but it isn't bad. They sound as good as many bluetooth headphones that cost three or even four times much. They also fold up in to a decent enough carrying case and come with a cable if you want to use them on wired mode. There are volume controls on ear cup, along with a power button. There doesn't seem to be any way to control playback, but it turns out, if you press and hold the up volume button you can advance tracks forward. And, hold down the volume button to skip tracks back. Battery life is rated at health 24 hours at moderate volume levels. There's no noise cancelling, but overall the headphones work reliably and paired and repaired with my iPhone without a problem. So all in all, the Tribit XFree Tune is an excellent bargain. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better sounding, full-sized wireless headphone for the money. I'm David Carnoy from CNET.com.

