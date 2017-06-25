Toshiba's stylish Portege X20W-D 2-in-1 is open for business

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Toshiba's stylish Portege X20W-D 2-in-1 is open for businessThe ultraportable convertible laptop is a very commuter-friendly option for getting work done anywhere.
Toshiba may have exceeded the consumer PC market but it's protege X20W shows it still knows how to make a good business laptop the ultra portable two in one starts around $1000 but can go up to over $1500 if you load it with things like a Core i7 processor and 512 gigs solid state drive. Since it's a two in one, you can use it as a laptop or tablet or anything in between. And included is a [INAUDIBLE] true pen, so you can draw nad write on the 12.5 inch [INAUDIBLE] Full HD touchscreen. And although it has just a headphone jack and two ports, one of them is a USB 3.1 Type-C with Thunderbolt 3, and Toshiba includes an HDMI adaptor with a Type-C port for data or charging. Toshiba rate the battery life at up to 13 hours and we got ten hours on our video streaming test and it lasted me through a work day which is pretty good considering it's very thin and weighs under two and a half pounds. The size does mean the keyboard feels a bit cramped and shallow and the trackpad is small But you do get a fingerprint reader built in. There's also an IR camera so you can login with your face or a finger using Windows hello. And with a high screen brightness and a MAC finish, I had no problem with screen glare. Again, it just goes to show you that Toshiba hasn't lost its touch when it comes to business PCs.