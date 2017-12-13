CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
Virtual Reality
Wearable Tech
Forums
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
Holiday Gift Guide
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Holiday
Buyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Top Google searches of 2017"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Special
Features
Top Google searches of 2017
What have we been searching for this year? Let's take a look.
1:37
/
December 13, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Top Google searches of 2017.
Coming up next
Beer helps explain battle brewing over net neutrality
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' review (no spoilers)
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' strikes back in epic style
CNET's top-rated products of 2017
'My First Phone': CNET editors reminisce about their first phones
Battle bots you can afford shoot each other in first person view
iPhone X vs. Pixel 2: Camera test
Andy Serkis removes the suit for 'Black Panther'
Andy Serkis talks about the evolution of motion capture
Andy Serkis brings 'Planet of the Apes' to video games
Latest
Tech Industry videos
20-minute Uber ride cost over $14,000
1:28
December 13, 2017
Uber says driver error led to one passenger receiving an insane bill.
Play video
New iMac Pros are coming, Twitter enables threaded tweets
1:01
December 13, 2017
Today's major tech headlines include Apple's new iMac Pros, Twitter's new threaded tweet rollout and Nintendo's impressive Switch sales...
Play video
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' review (no spoilers)
1:39
December 12, 2017
Several CNET editors have already seen the film. Here are their first impressions and how they rank it in the Star Wars movie universe.
Play video
Google drops three new photo apps you can get now
4:48
December 12, 2017
The Google Home Max goes on sale. The Google Home Mini brings back touch controls and Google's Research Team drops three new photo...
Play video
Apple to acquire Shazam, Galaxy S9 eyes a better iris scanner
1:10
December 12, 2017
Today's major tech stories include Apple's acquisition of Shazam, Samsung's plan for a better iris scanner in future phones and Alexa's...
Play video
Calls to delay net neutrality vote, Uber settles over rape case
1:28
December 11, 2017
In today's news, one FCC member calls for the net neutrality vote to be delayed over fraud claims, Uber settles a legal battle and...
Play video
CNET's top-rated products of 2017
3:58
December 11, 2017
We review tons of gadgets at CNET. These are the best of the best.
Play video
Top 5 questions for Apple in 2018
3:20
December 11, 2017
Apple's 2017 was pretty impressive, but it needs to come up with some solutions to make 2018 even better.
Play video