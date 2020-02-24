Top 5 ways to supercharge Netflix

[MUSIC]
That's right you're watching the video about watching video, Maeda.
Let's talk about power tools for Netflix after this episode, you'll be able to do all kinds of new things on Netflix.
Let's go.
Number 5 is the Netflix best of subreddit.
It's a community of over 1.7 million.
It's a great way to see what's being added or finding easily miss content on the service Since it's an active community recommendations keep coming in.
On top of that, you'll find posts to help find a new show or movie.
For example, this post.
It's a request for a TV show suggestion.
This person enjoyed last Breaking Bad, You and others.
There are over 400 comments Some suggest oser others suggest a show called dark.
Now I've never heard of dark but now I'm curious.
The comments also mentioned to watch the show in the original German.
Let's go to number four and that's categories Okay, finding things on Netflix can be a bit of a pain.
You can go through the navigation menus of TV shows and movies.
Then you can head into the genre section.
But the genre section is a tad bit limited.
Well, that's where Netflix categories comes in.
You'll have to type in a special URL in your browser to use this, at this point that is netflix.com slash browser slash genre slash the number You can check out the category numbers on a number of sites including what's on Netflix.
com.
For example, horror comedy uses the category ID of 89585.
Okay, so that might not be super convenient, but it is useful.
more convenient is a Netflix categories extension for Chrome.
There are similar ones for other browsers.
All you have to do is click the extension icon and search for category even more helpful, you can click the category and be taken right to the page.
Number three is Netflix roulette.
There's a lot of content on Netflix even though the catalog changes with some regularity.
Check out Netflix roulette.
It's a feature of real good.com You can pick a title randomly by hitting spin.
Then you get a suggestion complete with the IMDB score a summary, a watch button and a more info button.
If you're feeling a little more particular, you can pick the genre you're looking for.
Also, if you want to watch a well reviewed movie, you can fiddle with the IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes filters.
Also, since Netflix is not the only streaming game in town, real good Lets you add in a lot more streaming services for Roulette.
This is a great tool, we are not sure what to watch.
Number two is Netflix extended, the Chrome extension, this gives you a lot of control over Netflix.
Want to always skip intros, you got it, wanna skip recaps, check, do you want Netflix to stop asking you, are you still watching?.
Netflix extended shuts that up.
There's also the option to see multiple rating scores on each title.
You can see the IMDb score, the Run time score and Metacritic score if available.
They're also clickable so you can see even more information.
You might not get all three ratings for TV shows though in my experience, you only see the IMDB score for that, but that's still good.
And then number one is super Netflix.
I've been using this Chrome extension the longest, here's what it can do once installed.
On top of a video you'll see more controls.
If you wanna use other subtitles.
You can do that There's also a video speed controller.
You can playback things at has speed all the way up to four times as fast.
Yes, I know that messing with video speed is controversial.
Why would you watch something at a different pace than what was originally intended?
Well, I know why I've done it.
I used it to get through all of Luke Cage season two.
It wasn't bad at one and a half speed However watching it at original speed meant I got to watch all the pensive, waiting around slow stuff in real time.
The little screen icon let you change the video characteristics, you can make it normal, bright, brighter, night, late night and, Black and White for some reason.
Do you hate clicking the skip intro button each episode.
You don't have to do that anymore.
Super Netflix has an option to skip intros.
Also, if you hate spoilers, super Netflix can blur out episode descriptions and images for the next episode of a series.
There's also a 10 second rewind and a 10 second Fast Forward options.
What's not to like?
You've got comments, questions or topic ideas.
Let me know.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar.
See you online.
