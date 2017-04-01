Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Top 5 'Top 5' prediction fails

We dug through the archives to find our biggest mistakes from the past 21 years.
These are the Top 5, Top 5 Prediction Fails. I've been doing this show for something like 25 years now. We get excited about a lot of upcoming tech. We delve back into the archives to find the top five times, what we thought was can't miss tech, completely missed the mark. [MUSIC] The NOKIA 1020 WIndows Phone. This phone can push Microsoft's mobile operating system into solid number three footing, competing with Android and iOS. One of the most important parts of a phone at this point is the camera. And the NOKIA 1020 packed in a 41 megapixel camera ona phone, and it doesn't look like anything out there today. It'll definitely stand out in a crowd [MUSIC] The Motorola Rokr. This is a big deal. The Motorola Rokr works with iTunes, so you don't need to carry a phone and an iPod Shuffle anymore. Steve Jobs called it the iTunes phone, because it has iTunes built in. 100 songs on a phone. There's even a dedicated iTunes button on the phone. It's like a phone and a half The Handspring Visor. By now everyone knows about the Palm Pilot. The Handspring Visor is from some of the same people who built the Pilot. The Visor brings expandibility. On the back is a port, kind of like a Game Boy. So, f you've ever wanted to use your PDA as a phone, you'll be able to do that with the Visor. Sega's newest home console is all that and a bag of chips. It's got a built in modem so you play with other people over the internet just make sure no one picks up the phone when you're gaming though. Then there's the controller with a mini video game console right inside it can't fail. Webtv, webtv is a great idea a box brings the world wide web to television [UNKNOWN] having to be stuck at your desktop you can site back on your couch with the wireless keyboard with a huge screen, it's genius.

