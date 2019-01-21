Top 5 things we want to see in the Galaxy S10

[MUSIC]
These are the top five things we want to see out of the upcoming Galaxy S10.
Samsung announced it was holding an unpacked event on the twenty of February.
There have been tons of rumors floating around, you can check those out on Cnet's alphabet city.
Here's what we want to see.
Coming in at number five is a radical redesign.
Okay.
Let's face it.
The Galaxy S has not gotten a facelift for a bit.
Each generation has been an evolution of the previous version.
Yes, the bezels have gotten smaller and smaller.
The S10 is expected to go super slim on the bezels.
With the infinity-o display.
Maybe there's something new to be done with color or materials.
Maybe make it super tough, looks aren't everything but do something different.
Here comes number four.
128 gigabytes of starting storage.
The Note Is usually the Samsung device with the big storage.
But this is the Samsung S10.
It needs to up the ante somewhere.
With 128 gigs of storage, the S10 will have the same amount of space as the starting Note 9. Yes, there's cloud storage, but if you're taking 4K video and large resolution pictures, having plenty of space is great.
And keep the option of expandability while we're at it.
At number 3, the little things.
Samsung, keep the headphone jack, USB-C, and dex mode.
While we're at it Let's add in that rumored two way wireless charging.
In this scenario, your Galaxy S10 would be able to wireless charge other devices.
The Huawei Mate 20 Pro already has this feature.
This would be great if you're carrying a smartwatch or wireless headphones.
Let's talk about the curve.
Okay, it's pretty, but sometimes it causes difficulty When you're trying to select something that happens to be close to the curve.
I hope Samsung can figure out something in software to make this a little better.
And while I'm asking for things, day one Android updates.
This would melt my face but you know it's not gonna happen.
Number two, a good depth-sensing 3D camera.
Samsung devices have had iris scanners to securely handle monetary transactions as well as the fingerprint sensor.
The Note 9 had intelligent scan, but it's not secure enough to move money.
Samsung is behind when it comes to face scanning.
Someone please put up a video of Samsung's AR emojis right here.
Just look at this, this is horrible, the horror.
Aside from security, a 3D selfie camera would also be great for snazzy portrait effects, and of course, augmented reality stuff.
And the number one thing we want from the Galaxy S10 is Pixel 3 level photos.
Google has shown off that hardware is just Part of the equation, when it comes to taking pictures.
The Pixel 3 takes some of the best photos we've seen.
In our testing, the S9's cameras don't measure up.
So one of two things would be great to see.
One Samsung figures out image processing on its own to produce some amazing pictures or two.
Samsung partners with Google to bring its expertise to the Galaxy series.
Yeah, I know that sounds nuts.
But freaking Apple iTunes is coming to Samsung TVs.
That is a new story so ludicrous, I had to check out at least five different sources to make sure it was not some kind of crazy rumor.
So what I'm saying is, anything is possible.
Let's thank [UNKNOWN] for her help with this top five.
Thanks, Jess.
What features did you wanna see in the next S?
Let us know.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.
