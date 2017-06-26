Top 5 Spider-Man movies

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
These are the top five Spider-Man movies. You might have heard that there's a new Spider-Man movie coming out. There are a few ads out there for it, on every TV, bus, and billboard. Let's count down the top five Spider-Man movies before Spider-Man Homecoming arrives. At Number 5, Spider-Man 3, the first Spider-Man movie that ground everything to a halt. This movie will always be remembered for Emo Peter Parker and his spectacularly terrible dance routine. Let's just watch that for a second. [MUSIC] Yep. That happened. Then, there's Topher Grace as Venom. The less said about him the better. And number four, Amazing Spiderman Two. The second Spiderman movie that ground everything to a halt. In this film, we're going to redesign Spidey's suit that was brighter than an Amazing Spiderman Otherwise we've got a complete mess of a story with the Academy Award winning Jamie Foxx playing Electro. Electro's motivations for hating Spidey make no sense and the end of the movie he attempts to bring about a sinister sick spinoff. At number three, the Amazing Spider-Man. It featured a darker Spider-Man story than we'd seen in the Sam Raimi series but is was fine and way better than the other two we just mentioned. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were great together as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy. We also got the lizard for the first time on film. And number two is Spider-Man the 2002 Sam Raimi film had a Spider-Man who looks great swinging throughout the city. The film had Willem Defoe as the incredibly menacing Norman Osborne minus that goofy Green Goblin mask. In general, this film showed the world that the adventures of Spiderman belong on the big screen. Before we get to number one, let's get to an honorable mention. Let's talk about the Amazing Spiderman 1977. This was a made-for-TV movie that starred Nicholas Hammond. It's corny, low budget, and very '70s, but it's downright brilliant compared to number five. It features the origin story of the Spider-Man, and he even builds his own web shooters. And at number one is Spider-Man 2. This is one of those rare sequels that is better than the original. With the origin story of Spiderman already out of the way, Spiderman 2 was free to up the ante with Dr. Octopus. Alfred Molina played Otto Octavius in a way that gave the character depth. Then, there is that train scene which showed what Spiderman would be willing to do to save others. Spider Man 2 is just a great Spider Man story. There is a really good shot that Spider Man Homecoming will make it's way on a best list eventually but that is for another time. For more top five check out top5.znet.com. I am Iyaz Ackhtar and I will see you online