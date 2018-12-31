Top 5 rejected Top 5s of the year (2018 edition)

[MUSIC]
These are the top five rejected top fives of the year.
Every week we try to get you a top five that you'll find interesting.
Yeah, it's true.
Not every topic gets developed into a full episode.
Here were my favorites that didn't make it in 2018.
At number 5, Apple rumors that never die.
Apple always grabs people's attention.
Probably because the company has come out with a number of amazing products.
This time, the undying rumors would have included the Apple television, the Apple car, and iOS coming to Mac OS.
Apple actually addressed the iOS Mac OS thing, saying it's not going to happen.
But then again, Apple ported it's iOS apps directly to Mac OS.
So there's that.
And number four on top five related to the Dark Phoenix movie Now, this will likely happen in 2019.
It got shelved because Fox moved the release date of the film.
We've seen a version of Dark Phoenix in X-Men 3: The Last Stand, but that was kinda shoehorned in.
Over the break, I'll reread the Dark Phoenix saga to see the top five things we wanna see.
In the movie.
Coming in at number 3 was top apps for Nanowrimo.
Nanowrimo stands for National Novel Writing Month which occurs every November.
I found a bunch of apps that I thought could be useful.
The only problem was, how to test them.
Do I have to write five novels, should I write five chapters and rate the app that way?
And I thought when was I going to be able to write this stuff.
And then I panicked.
So maybe next year.
At number two kids TV shows I've over-analyzed.
This felt like it would be way too much of a vanity project.
I've got an eight year old son.
So I've watched a lot of children's television.
I like shows having logic.
So I'd questions to my son, like, hey, have we ever seen the inside of a pokeball?
Who employs Team Rocket?
And why does Pikachu get to be outside the ball?
I stopped short of asking.
Thing.
This was some kind of weird animal fighting ring.
And at number one, browsers that are not chrome.
I got very far with this script and I think it's a very worthwhile topic.
However, throughout the year, I kept getting sidetracked in all kinds of other things I just did not get enough time to test out each browser to give a fair ranking.
If you're looking for other browsers, check out Brave, Opera, and Firefox.
Yes, Firefox.
It's gotten a lot better over the past few years.
Thank you very much for watching Top Five, you guys are great and I hope you have a very Happy New Year.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.
[MUSIC]
Tech IndustryFirefoxApple
Up Next
Iyaz's favorite gadget investments this year (2018 edition)