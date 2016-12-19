Top 5 rejected 'Top 5' ideas

Connect with us
These are the top 5 rejected top 5s. You know we work really hard to make sure we give you information in an entertaining way. No, I'm serious here. Anyway, not all of the ideas we have make the cut. These are the ones that just couldn't hack it. At number 5, top 5 gestures we want to see. Now this one was one of the weirder ones. Sure we've got pinch and zoom and other multi touch gestures But now, we've got devices that can track your motion in space. So the episode would've looked like me doing Tai Chi or something, which you see why we got rid of that one. At number four, reasons not to mourn media center. A little disclosure. I'm a home theater nerd. I've had computers attached to my TVs for about ten years now. Windows Media Center was a pretty cool thing, but then Microsoft killed it. Surprisingly, people got upset. If you're upset, go try out Plex or Kodi. At # 3, Top 5 tech horrors. This was originally timed for Halloween, but I think an Apple event or something showed up, screwing up my schedule. Yep, it was that new MacBook Pro with the touch bar. That came out, and, boom, episode scrapped. At number two top five tech companions. More and more devices are getting smarter You can talk to an Amazon speaker. You can get watched by that creepy sense mother device. You can even have a conversation with a smart grill. The only problem with this top five, not enough devices are smart enough yet. And at number one of top five real tech things from tv shows. Originally I though about ranking tech from West World or Black Mirror, two shows I'm obsessed with. This one became kind of a mess, because there is a lot of tech. Also, what were they ranking? How cool it was? How real it was? Do you see why you got the Cabash? Should I stop asking questions now? Sometimes things get reworked so, if you see an upcoming top 5 that was on this list, it means it went through some severe reworking, give it a shot. I hope you enjoyed this inside look top 5 I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online. [BLANK_AUDIO]

