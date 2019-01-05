Top 5 reasons why the DCEU will not die

These are the top five reasons that DECU will not die, or the DC Extended Universe.
This shared movie universe with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the rest, has had a tale of ups and downs.
Today let's be optimistic and explain why the DECU is not going away.
At number five, slowing down.
In 2014 Warner Brothers said it will release at least ten DCEU films as well as standalone Batman and Superman movies.
The press release outlines 2016 to 2020.
Let's take a look at that list starting at 2017.
Wonderwoman 2017 check.
Justice League part 1, 2017.
Well there was one, the flash for 2018 pushed back to 2020 or later.
Aquaman in 2018, yep released in December.
Shazam 2019, still on the schedule.
Justice League part 2 2019, not on the schedule.
There has definitely been a shift in the DC film universe.
Instead of hastily putting out movies, there is time to pick up talent like James Gunn to helm Suicide Squad 2.
A more cautious approach can allow for higher quality movies.
What an idea.
Coming in at number 4 is Aquaman.
I was skeptical about the Aquaman movie.
The character has been described as wet Thor, which is somewhat accurate.
The film itself was dumb at times but pretty decent.
As far as I'm concerned, the Aquaman movie did not feel like it was trying to respond to fan backlash.
It was a story about Aquaman.
It was relatively self-contained.
Shocking, I know.
This felt like a slow and steady approach to rehabbing the DCEU image.
And number 3, Joker.
While this movie does not share ties to the current DC movie Universe.
I think it will drum up more interest in DC movies.
People will still associate this Joaquin Phoenix Joker with DC's Batman even with no connection to Ben Affleck.
On top of that, should Joker be a success, this could set up a whole other set of events.
Disney did an interconnected movie universe very well with Marvel.
Maybe Warner's trick is fully embracing an [UNKNOWN] label for its films and trying everything and anything.
Superman red's on anyone?
[MUSIC]
And number two is Access.
Warner Media owns all the rights to DC Comics characters.
And those rights are not going anywhere.
Warner can slow down production.
Because it is not going to lose the film rights.
History lesson, before its Disney days Marvel was dying.
To raise money, it sold off the movie rights to its characters to various studios.
Sony got Spiderman.
Fox picked up X-men and the Fantastic Four.
Universal grab the Hulk.
Yeah, DC does not have this problem, it just has other problems.
And the number 1 reason that DECU will survive is Crisis on infinite earths.
If you don't know much about DC comics let me explain.
The company has a history of rebooting its comics universe on the regular, with the best like Crisis on Infinite Earths.
Crisis took all of DC's different Earths and merged them all down.
All it takes is one crisis in the movies to realign everything.
We've got variants of lots of characters existing in movies and television.
A crisis level event could fix the whole thing by cherry picking the best parts of the DC Universe and just killing off the bad.
Need to recast Superman and Batman, but want to keep Wonder Woman and Aquaman?
No problem.
I think a crisis event could work for all of DC's properties.
Could it coincide with the Arrow Versus crossover this year?
Maybe.
Do you think DC's extended universe will survive or is it doomed?
Let us know.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I will see you online.
[MUSIC]
