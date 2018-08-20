Your video, "Top 5 reasons to use a VPN"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET Top 5

Top 5 reasons to use a VPN

If you're going to go online, better safe than sorry, right?
2:42 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Top 5 reasons to use a VPN.

Latest Internet videos

Video: Twitter's Jack Dorsey speaks up on Alex Jones, EU cracks down on online extremism
Twitter's Jack Dorsey speaks up on Alex Jones, EU cracks down on online extremism
1:40
In today's big news, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey opens up on Alex Jones' ban, the EU targets extremism on online platforms and Valve's...
Play video
Video: Everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2018
Everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2018
1:36
It doesn't exactly qualify as a national holiday, but it does come every year.
Play video
Video: California net neutrality law beset by political infighting
California net neutrality law beset by political infighting
1:00
From the 3:59 show: The net neutrality soap opera continues at the state level.
Play video
Video: How to turn on Reddit's new dark mode
How to turn on Reddit's new dark mode
1:32
Learn how to opt in to Reddit's new design and then where to find the night mode setting.
Play video
Video: How to turn on Facebook's 2-factor authentication
How to turn on Facebook's 2-factor authentication
1:04
Facebook has a new way to use two-factor authentication on your account for extra security via an authentication app, rather than just...
Play video
Video: How to delete your Google history right now
How to delete your Google history right now
1:31
Google recently improved its privacy controls and now makes it easier to understand the information it collects about you.
Play video
Video: How to delete your Netflix history right now
How to delete your Netflix history right now
1:14
Here's how to watch your favorite guilty pleasures and never be embarrassed again.
Play video
Video: Mark Zuckerberg sure is saying he's sorry a lot
Mark Zuckerberg sure is saying he's sorry a lot
1:01
The Facebook CEO's apology tour for the Cambridge Analytica scandal is starting to sound awfully repetitive.
Play video