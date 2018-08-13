Your video, "Top 5 reasons not to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 9"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET Top 5

Top 5 reasons not to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

If you're looking for reasons to hang on to your old phone, you're at the right place.
2:47 /
Transcript
These are the top five reasons not to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Now before you say, Iyaz, this is totally one-sided. What about reasons to buy the Note 9? Don't worry. We'll also put up another top five with the reasons to get the Note 9. These lists This summer, based on what Samsung unveiled during its unpacked event. So this could change after we do a full review. So let's get to it. At number five, it's really similar to the note eight. There are a few cosmetic differences between the note eight and nine. The note nine moved the fingerprint sensor to a more central location. The screen is a tiny bit bigger on the Note 9, 6.4 inches compared to 6.3 inches. Both have the same style of screen. Both have the same IP68 dust and water resistance. Both have expandable storage. If you have a Note 8, it's a really hard sell to move to a Note 9. If you don't have either, the Note 8 will likely be available at a discounted price. So you could get one of those. Coming in at number four, Bixby. You have to love Bixby, or that's what Samsung wants. The dedicated Bixby button is on the Note 9, and it cannot be reassigned to another voice assistant. The button can be turned off, though. Samsung would rather you had a button that does nothing, instead of letting you reassign it. That's kind of irritating. However, you can still download Google Assistant and launch it like any other app. Number 3, it's expensive. Look at that pricing. I mean, theoretically it's kind of awesome that you can have a phone with 512 gigabytes of onboard storage and 8 gigabytes of RAM But will you ever need all of that? The Note is the top of the line phone by Samsung and boy is it priced like it, yikes. We are now at number 2 and that is slow Android updates. If you want the latest and greatest version of Android Will likely be waiting. Historically, Samsung phones have been slow to get updates. It's not entirely the company's fault. Wireless carrier approval plays a part. That being said, Samsung has added features to its Android phones that Google eventually integrated Like picture-in-picture video. And the number 1 reason to pass on the Note 9 is the Galaxy S10 is coming. The tenth version of the S series is coming as early as January, 2019. It's rumored to have an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. And since it's the tenth version, expect Samsung to try a design change. Then there are reports of Samsung working to release a foldable phone, with a 7.3 inch screen. This flexi phone could also launch in 2019. Now, Note 9, while a beast, may not have been Samsung's top priority for cutting edge features. Did these reasons sour you on the Note 9, or are you still gunning to get one? Let us know. I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

CNET Editors' Rating

Not yet rated
Samsung's $1,000 phone comes with an AI camera, giant battery and 128GB of onboard storage.
Read First Take
$999.99
CNET may get a commission from these offers.

Latest Phones videos

Video: Top 5 reasons to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Top 5 reasons to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
2:51
Forget your old phone, welcome to the future.
Play video
Video: Change these 3 Android Pie settings right away
Change these 3 Android Pie settings right away
2:32
Use these handy new features to get the most out of Android 9.0.
Play video
Video: Galaxy Note 9 vs. iPhone X: What $1,000 gets you
Galaxy Note 9 vs. iPhone X: What $1,000 gets you
2:42
We examine the key differences between Samsung's new Galaxy Note 9 and Apple's own thousand-dollar iPhone X.
Play video
Video: We've got Samsung's Galaxy Note 9: Get your questions answered here (The 3:59, Ep. 440)
We've got Samsung's Galaxy Note 9: Get your questions answered here (The 3:59, Ep. 440)
4:48
Special guests and Samsung experts Jessica Dolcourt and Shara Tibken break down Samsung's latest flagship phone.
Play video
Video: Galaxy Note 9 and Wireless Charger Duo unboxing
Galaxy Note 9 and Wireless Charger Duo unboxing
7:15
We rip into the reviewer's goody bag from Samsung's Note 9 launch event.
Play video
Video: Samsung introduces more conversational Bixby
Samsung introduces more conversational Bixby
3:31
Samsung makes its digital assistant more personal and conversational by improving its integration with apps such as Uber and Google...
Play video
Video: Galaxy Note 9's S Pen stylus is a remote control
Galaxy Note 9's S Pen stylus is a remote control
3:14
Samsung's phone for power users gets even more powerful in 2018.
Play video
Video: Why phones are getting even more expensive
Why phones are getting even more expensive
2:16
From The 3:59 show: The iPhone X may just be the beginning.
Play video