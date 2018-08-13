Top 5 reasons not to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

CNET Top 5
Top 5 reasons not to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 9If you're looking for reasons to hang on to your old phone, you're at the right place.
Transcript
These are the top five reasons not to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Now before you say, Iyaz, this is totally one-sided. What about reasons to buy the Note 9? Don't worry. We'll also put up another top five with the reasons to get the Note 9. These lists This summer, based on what Samsung unveiled during its unpacked event. So this could change after we do a full review. So let's get to it. At number five, it's really similar to the note eight. There are a few cosmetic differences between the note eight and nine. The note nine moved the fingerprint sensor to a more central location. The screen is a tiny bit bigger on the Note 9, 6.4 inches compared to 6.3 inches. Both have the same style of screen. Both have the same IP68 dust and water resistance. Both have expandable storage. If you have a Note 8, it's a really hard sell to move to a Note 9. If you don't have either, the Note 8 will likely be available at a discounted price. So you could get one of those. Coming in at number four, Bixby. You have to love Bixby, or that's what Samsung wants. The dedicated Bixby button is on the Note 9, and it cannot be reassigned to another voice assistant. The button can be turned off, though. Samsung would rather you had a button that does nothing, instead of letting you reassign it. That's kind of irritating. However, you can still download Google Assistant and launch it like any other app. Number 3, it's expensive. Look at that pricing. I mean, theoretically it's kind of awesome that you can have a phone with 512 gigabytes of onboard storage and 8 gigabytes of RAM But will you ever need all of that? The Note is the top of the line phone by Samsung and boy is it priced like it, yikes. We are now at number 2 and that is slow Android updates. If you want the latest and greatest version of Android Will likely be waiting. Historically, Samsung phones have been slow to get updates. It's not entirely the company's fault. Wireless carrier approval plays a part. That being said, Samsung has added features to its Android phones that Google eventually integrated Like picture-in-picture video. And the number 1 reason to pass on the Note 9 is the Galaxy S10 is coming. The tenth version of the S series is coming as early as January, 2019. It's rumored to have an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. And since it's the tenth version, expect Samsung to try a design change. Then there are reports of Samsung working to release a foldable phone, with a 7.3 inch screen. This flexi phone could also launch in 2019. Now, Note 9, while a beast, may not have been Samsung's top priority for cutting edge features. Did these reasons sour you on the Note 9, or are you still gunning to get one? Let us know. I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]