Top 5 products of the month

Top 5 products of the monthThese are the gadgets and tech that have grabbed the attention of CNET readers over the past 30 days.
These are the top 5 products CNET readers have been checking out in the past 30 days. We ran some metrics to see what you guys were most interested in during the past month. If you disagree with this ranking, I'm honestly at a loss. Coming in at number 5 is the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Generally the Plus is similar to the S9. The biggest difference between the two, other than display size, is on the back. The Plus has two rear cameras instead of just one. It also looks like the regular S9 is still garnering interest. It would be number eight on this list. The next Samsung S phone is expected in the first half of next year. Meanwhile the Note 9 should arrive in August. [MUSIC] At number four is the Apple iPhone 10. It's got a big screen, small body, and that divisive notch. The iPhone 10 still has your attention even after eight months of being on the market. We're in an odd time period since there are so many rumors popping up for the next iPhone. The 10 should get an update in September but right now, the 10 is the best iPhone out there. And number three is a surprise, the Motorola Moto G6. It's an Android phone you can own for under 200 $50 outright. It is dual rear camera which take good enough photos. No pixel look as good as tacked earphones, but it costs $250. The Model G6 also has a nice dialing with a glass pack and a very modern 18 by 9 aspect ratio screen. All that end Motorola even manage to squeeze a finger print sensor on the front. The G6 is also running a near stock version of Android, what's not to like? [MUSIC] Number two the Amazon Fire TV Cube you guys are really interested in this thing. It's a fire TV with Amazon's voice assistant built right in. The cube can handle switching inputs on your TV or receiver using it's emitters and blasters. Alexa's comes through the speakers of your system. In our test, the microphones pick up the wake word quite well even when your speakers are going. One of the downsides of the Fire TV Cube is that it does not function like a true universal remote. You'll have to keep your original remotes or a Harmony nearby for more complicated actions. [MUSIC] One. And the number one thing you guys have been going nuts over in the past. 30 days this is a 2019 Honda Insight. This is the third generation insight and it's built on a civic platform. One of the best things about the new insight, it's looks. The insight is a hybrid that doesn't look like a hybrid. We're looking at you Prius. The 2019 Honda Insight pushes out 151 horsepower and you'll get up to 55 miles per gallon. I could see why people would be checking this out a lot. Any car purchase requires lots of research before you plunk down thousands of dollars. If for some reason you're upset that a car was number one, here's what would have been number five if we excluded cars the new Microsoft Surface Go. That's the $400 Windows tent tablet from Microsoft that was just introduced. Considering its so new and this top five covered that past 30 days, That suggests there is tons of interest in the go. What products have you been eyeing these days? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter. I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.